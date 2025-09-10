The Hot Investment With a 3,000% Return? Pokémon Cards

Lucas Shaw hit the jackpot with his latest investment. Account manager Lucas Shaw bought a custom engagement ring with earnings from his investment.

The 27-year old account manager in Ohio used some of the gains to splurge on his fiancée’s custom engagement ring, which has three diamonds totaling 3.5 carats on an 18-karat gold band. The money will also help pay for their wedding.

Shaw’s windfall didn’t involve Big Tech stocks or crypto. It was thanks to the hottest investment among individual traders these days: Pokémon trading cards.

The cute, fictional characters blasted off in 1996, when Nintendo launched Pokémon as a videogame. Pokémon has since become a global phenomenon with a lineup of TV shows, films and games. Now, prices for the franchise’s trading cards are soaring like a Charizard, sparking a wave of risky speculation and even a crime spree in Japan.

Pokémon cards, which pay no dividends and aren’t subject to financial regulation, have seen a roughly 3,821% monthly cumulative return since 2004, according to an index by analytics firm Card Ladder tracking trading-card values through August. That trounces the S&P 500’s 483% jump over the same period. Meta Platforms, one of the Magnificent Seven, has climbed around 1,844% since the company went public in 2012.

Justin Wilson estimates his collection of around 500 cards and 100 sealed items is worth about $100,000.

The 32-year-old advertising manager in Oklahoma City started buying Pokémon cards as a kid in the 1990s. He picked up the hobby again in 2019 after realizing he had “adult money” to spend, and has no plans to stop.

“You’ve gotta catch ’em all,” said Wilson, echoing the franchise’s famous catchphrase. He views the cards as investments similar to his Roth IRA retirement and Vanguard brokerage accounts.

While financial advisers generally caution against betting retirement savings on fictional battling critters, the cards caught fire among amateur investors during the pandemic. As some investors banded together to spark the GameStop meme stock mania, a more fringe group of traders, also stuck at home and armed with cash from government stimulus, began scooping up Pokémon cards.

Justin Wilson’s collection includes cards and boxes from childhood and more recent acquisitions.

The company releases new cards every few months, selling directly on its website and at retailers like Walmart and Target. But the real action is in the resale market, where traders buy and sell cards, sealed packs and boxes on social media, eBay, online trading-card marketplace TCGplayer and at physical locations like card show expositions.

The craze intensified after influencer Logan Paul revealed in 2022 that he acquired a near perfect-grade “Pikachu Illustrator” card worth $5.3 million, setting a new Guinness World Record for the priciest Pokémon trading card sold in a private sale.

Whether a Pokémon card fetches millions of dollars or just pennies depends on a range of factors, including its rarity, the perceived quality of its artwork and ratings by third-party authenticators. An elusive, virtually perfect PSA 10 grade from Professional Sports Authenticator, the most popular authenticator, can push a card’s value into the stratosphere. Even a small dog-ear or wayward scratch on the surface can send its price plunging; and beware counterfeits.

Devotees admit the value is at least partly based on sentimentality—a cardinal sin for Wall Street’s old guard who warn against basing investment decisions on feelings over facts. They’re paying big bucks for cards featuring their favorite Pokémon, including the yellow, mouse-like Pikachu, and Charizard, an orange creature with large jutting wings.

“A lot of us are chasing pieces of our childhood,” said Matthew Griffin.

The 43-year old enterprise architect in Arkansas is curating Pokémon card collections that he likens to stock investment accounts for each of his five children. The cards, organized in binders, are stored in a climate-controlled storm room alongside other Pokémon merchandise, family heirlooms and his watch collection.

He plans to gift the binders to his children, currently aged 9 to 20, when they reach personal milestones such as getting married or buying a home.

While it’s hard to predict if the cards will retain their value, Pokémon buffs say they are a safer investment than another alternative asset that also took off during the pandemic: Baseball cards.

Their advantage? The characters are fictional.

Matthew Griffin likens the collections he’s building for his children to stock investment accounts.

Even some baseball players agree. “Pikachu’s not going to tear his ACL and miss the whole season. Charizard is not going to get a DUI driving home,” Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm said in a recent interview on freelance journalist Tyler Boronski’s YouTube channel.

But critics say Pokémon card prices are inconsistent and subjective. There isn’t a standard price for the cards, and it’s unknown how many of each are in circulation. The market’s monster gains have also raised concerns about a potential bubble. Baseball cards famously crashed in value after companies ramped up production in the late 1980s.

Charlie Pryds, a 28-year old in Denmark, began investing in Pokémon cards this summer. He discovered his childhood stash while on paternity leave with his 6-month-old baby girl, and is now working on completing his collection.

He has connected with other parents who also began Pokémon investing after having children. Some do it to bond with their kids, he said, and the potential for big payouts down the line is a bonus.

“I like diversifying my investments. So I’ve got some stocks, I’ve got some crypto, and then, I figured I’d try starting a bit of Pokémon investing as well,” said Pryds, a mason apprentice. “If you like risk in your portfolio, I think it’s a good way to go.”

