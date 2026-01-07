Trent loses $20-billion market cap since 2024 peak as ‘Zudio’ rally wears off

Shares of the Tata Group company fell nearly 40% in 2025—the first annual decline in more than a decade—and dropped another 9% on Tuesday following a disappointing third-quarter performance update. The company has guided for flattish growth in a festive quarter—sales are slowing from an increasing number of storefronts amid intense rivalry in affordable fashion.

Trent Ltd., once a market darling that topped India's Nifty 50 index in 2024, is stuck in a deepening rout that's wiped out $20 billion in market capitalisation since then.

The Mumbai-based company—which operates Westside and Zudio—is facing mounting pressure from Reliance Industries Ltd. and Aditya Birla Group which are expanding aggressively into affordable fashion. Urban demand is patchy, eroding investor confidence in a stock once priced at premium valuations.

“It is a challenging time,” Karan Taurani of Elara Securities India Pvt. told Bloomberg News. The retailer, which also operates Star Bazaar grocery chain and Inditex’s Zara and Massimo Dutti stores in India, has to “reinvent their product” to stay ahead of peers, he said.

The ‘Zudio’ rally Trent’s post-pandemic boom was powered by Zudio, which converted aspirational buyers into loyal shoppers with trendy styles priced as low as ₹399. But as growth cooled, the retailer began diversifying in 2025, launching youth-focused label Burnt Toast, expanding Zudio Beauty, and pushing into categories such as footwear, personal care and innerwear—segments that contributed 21% of sales in the July-September quarter. Westside has also moved into lab-grown diamonds to attract older, premium buyers.

Returns from these initiatives may take months to materialise, Taurani said.