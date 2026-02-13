Trump plans to roll back some steel, aluminium tariffs: Report

US President Donald Trump is planning to scale back some tariffs on steel and aluminium goods, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. US President Donald Trump. (AP)

Trump hit steel and aluminium imports with tariffs of up to 50% in 2025, including the country rate on the non-steel and non-aluminium content. The administration is now reviewing the list of products affected by the levies and plans to exempt some items, halt the expansion of the lists and instead launch more targeted national security probes into specific goods, according to the FT report.

The development comes against the backdrop of a New York Fed study, which found that Americans — businesses and citizens alike — paid nearly 90% of the cost of Trump tariffs. That undercuts the president's claim that foreign firms would bear the burden.