Twitter now ‘Titter’? Elon Musk says ‘painted W…’

Days after Twitter’s blue bird logo was temporarily replaced and with the Shiba Inu dog meme, the company made headlines again as a photo circulating on social media showed the ‘w’ in its brand name covered up at the San Francisco headquarters. While many on the internet considered it a photoshopped image, Elon Musk on Monday confirmed that the headquarters now sports the name ‘Titter’ by painting over the letter ‘w’ in the same colour as the signboard. Elon Musk has previously made jokes about calling Twitter by 'Titter'. (Twitter)

“Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove ‘w’, so we painted it background color. Problem solved!” Musk wrote, sharing a picture of the board.

Also read: Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44bn five months ago. He says its value now is…

In a follow up tweet, Musk invoked a pun around the word ‘titter’ - which means to giggle - and wrote, “They tried to muffle our titter.”

The Twitter CEO in 2022 joked about renaming the company to ‘Titter’ by conducting a now-deleted poll which saw hundreds of thousands participating.

The move has been dubbed ‘childish’ by netizens with William LeGate, CEO of Pillow Fight, commenting upon Musk’s ‘remarkable maturity’. He wrote,“Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the ‘w’ from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as ‘Titter’."

Twitterati reacted to Musk’s announcement with one saying, “Referring to the paint of the sign as “background color” like it’s CSS 😂.”

The brief cryptocurrency logo change on the website alone last week had led to a surge in the market value of the meme coin by nearly $4 billion.

The update was seen as Musk's way of mocking a racketeering lawsuit which had accused him of intentionally inflating Dogecoin's value.According to a Bloomberg report, the dogecoin eventually fell as much as 9% as the blue bird made a return.

