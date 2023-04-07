Twitter Bird is back! Musk reinstates logo days after replacing with Doge meme

Few days ago, Twitter users were surprised to see the iconic blue bird logo on the home screen being replaced by Dogecoin logo. It was Elon Musk's way of mocking a racketeering lawsuit which had accused him of intentionally inflating Dogecoin's value. Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (AFP)

However, on Friday, the blue Twitter bird logo was back on the Twitter screen for most of the users. According to a Bloomberg report, Dogecoin dropped by nine per cent as soon as Twitter reverted to its old bird logo.



Since Monday, Twitter users were seeing the cartoon of Shiba-Inu, a visual representation of the Doge meme on the upper left of the home screen. Musk has been a supporter of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. This currency has been accepted as a payment for merchandise at Musk's another company Tesla.

Dogecoin fell to as low as 8.4 cents, compared to the high of 10.5 cents it reached on Monday after Twitter made the logo change.



On Monday, Dogecoin had jumped to ten cents after Musk had changed the logo from blue bird to Shiba Inu. It helped the meme coin add as much as $4 billion to the market value.



Ever since taking over the social media platform last October, Musk has made several sweeping changes to it. Right from firing more than half of the workforce to setting ‘unrealistic’ deadline, the billionaire has hit headlines for every minute change he made at Twitter.



Recently, Twitter ended its legacy verified programme and legacy verified checkmarks from user accounts. It is now allowing only paid subscribers and members of approved organisations to have the respective status.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON