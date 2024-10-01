Menu Explore
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Lebanon: ‘All-out war must be avoided’

Reuters |
Oct 01, 2024 11:13 PM IST

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, emphasizing the need to respect the country's sovereignty.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Tuesday for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country to be respected, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for a ceasefire in Lebanon, highlighting the importance of maintaining sovereignty.(Reuters)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for a ceasefire in Lebanon, highlighting the importance of maintaining sovereignty.(Reuters)

"An all-out war must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs," Dujarric said in a statement, adding that Guterres spoke with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati earlier on Tuesday, telling him the U.N. was ready to help those in need.

"The Secretary-General will continue his contacts, and his representatives on the ground will also continue their efforts to de-escalate the situation," Dujarric said.

He later told reporters at a briefing that U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, had seen sporadic incursions by the Israeli military.

"The information they have and they've received ... is that they've seen sporadic incursions by the IDF," Dujarric said. “They have not witnessed a full-scale invasion.”

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
