US to restart domestic TNT production in Kentucky, says Army

The US Army has awarded a $435 million contract to build a TNT production plant in western Kentucky, the first domestic source of the explosive in decades, reported news agency the Associated Press reported. The US army will be establishing domestic production of TNT(Getty Images via AFP)

Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who helped secure the funding for the project, said the TNT production plant was part of a larger plan to re-tool the US defense industrial base and deter enemies of the country.

TNT, an abbreviation of Trinitrotoluene is used in artillery shells, bombs and grenades. The US Army has said that due to the current state of relying on overseas supply, it is essential for national defense to establish domestic production of the explosive material.

The new TNT plant in Kentucky is part of the Army's strategy to ramp up munitions production to ensure the U.S. military has “timely access to essential resources,” said Maj. Gen. John T. Reim.

"It is not lost on us that victory on the battlefield begins in our production facilities,” said Major General John T Reim. “Today marks the beginning of the return of TNT production to American soil, a capability we have not had since 1986.”

The contract has been awarded to Repkon USA to construct the plant at Graham in Muhlenberg County, about 219 kilometres southwest of Louisville.

The project is expected to create about 200 to 250 construction jobs and about 50 permanent jobs, reported AP.

Republican US representative Brett Guthrie also pointed out that in the light of the war between Ukraine and Russia, having ample supplies of explosives is important - TNT is the primary explosive fill for a lot of 155mm artillery shells.

“It’s an artillery battle that’s going on and Ukraine and the West do not have as much 155(mm artillery) rounds as Russia can make,” said Guthrie.

Repkon USA Holdings president Bryan Van Brunt called the production plant a “historic opportunity” to build something vital to the military that will be useful for years.

“We are grateful to leaders at the Army for their trust in us to establish this facility,” he said in a news release.