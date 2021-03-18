Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul
- Vistara currently flies the two wide-body Dreamliners to select international destinations, including London, as well as on domestic routes. Vistara has also an option to order four more 787-9 planes.
Vistara is in talks with Boeing Co. to modify 787-9 Dreamliner jets it is set to induct over the next two years by adding a rest room for crews, allowing the airline to mount direct long-haul flights to US and other countries, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The carrier—a joint venture between Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd—has received so far two of six 787-9 Dreamliners it ordered in 2018 to operate medium and long-haul international flights. It took delivery of the first plane in February 2020 and the rest are slated to join by 2023.
Vistara currently flies the two wide-body Dreamliners to select international destinations, including London, as well as on domestic routes. Vistara has also an option to order four more 787-9 planes.
“The airline’s current Boeing 787-9 fleet however can’t be used to fly long-haul since these don’t have provisions for carrying an extra set of pilots,” said one of the two people cited above, on condition of anonymity. Having rest compartments will allow the airline to carry an extra set of pilots needed for direct long-haul flights.
The second person cited above said Vistara is in talks with Boeing to add a rest compartment for crew in some 787-9 planes it will receive in the next few years, which will let the carrier start non-stop flights on long-haul routes.
“The Boeing 787-9 is integral to the airline’s plan to fly long-haul,” the person said.
National carrier Air India Ltd is the only other airline in the country to have wide-body planes capable of long-haul flights. Air India operates direct flights to Australia and the US.
The 787-9 Dreamliner has a flying range of 13,950km and can carry up to 296 passengers in two-class configuration, according to Boeing’s website. Vistara planes have a three-class configuration comprising economy, premium economy and business.
A spokesperson for Boeing said the company does not comment on customer orders. A spokesperson for Vistara said the airline is working on its fleet plans but “doesn’t have anything to share”. Vistara flew to nearby international destinations like Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka and the UAE before international flights from India were grounded in March 2020 following the Covid outbreak. The airline currently flies to London and Maldives under bilateral agreements.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex 350 points higher at 50,161, Nifty at 14,800 in opening trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul
- Vistara currently flies the two wide-body Dreamliners to select international destinations, including London, as well as on domestic routes. Vistara has also an option to order four more 787-9 planes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSNL eyes 4G rollout in 18-24 months: Dhotre
- BSNL had invited expressions of interest on January 1 seeking prior registration or proof of concept from Indian telecom equipment manufacturers interested in participating in its upcoming 4G tender, Dhotre said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private lenders see retail stress build up
- Private banks have a higher share of unsecured loans, or loans that are disbursed without any collateral in their books as compared to their state-owned peers—one possible reason behind their higher retail stress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future urges Singapore tribunal to modify order to exclude FRL
- Future group has realised that Future Retail cannot proceed with the deal owing to the SIAC order.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Acquisitions are vital to Tech Mahindra’s strategy’
- Tech Mahindra chief executive and managing director CP Gurnani shares his views on the demand environment, deal pipeline and inorganic growth strategy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAG could get more access to taxpayers’ data
- The issue is before the GST Council, which is expected to take a view on this matter soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political, social groups globally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to stop recommending political and social groups to users globally
- Newly created groups on any topic would need to wait 21 days before becoming eligible for recommendation in order to give Facebook time to understand how a group would operate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US manufacturers urge Joe Biden to deploy tougher China strategy
- The National Association of Manufacturers acknowledged that any new strategy must recognise that China is a “necessary partner” in the post-pandemic world even as it challenges American interests and fiercely competes with the US economically.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee ends flat at 72.55 ahead of US Fed policy decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines face new challenge with fuel prices on upswing
- Escalating fuel costs will create a dilemma for carriers who unwound hedges that proved costly when demand suddenly disappeared when the coronavirus hit last year, said John Grant, senior analyst at OAG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden’s solar dreams collide with scorn for China's Uyghur ‘genocide’
- Joe Biden wants all US industries, including solar panel manufacturers, to ensure they are not sourcing products made from forced labor in Xinjiang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greedy Hedge funds push private equity firms around
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin surge is ‘significant’ investor risk, EU watchdog warns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox