IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul
Vistara is in talks with Boeing to add a rest compartment for crew in some 787-9 planes it will receive in the next few years, which will let the carrier start non-stop flights on long-haul routes.(Mint Archive)
Vistara is in talks with Boeing to add a rest compartment for crew in some 787-9 planes it will receive in the next few years, which will let the carrier start non-stop flights on long-haul routes.(Mint Archive)
business

Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul

  • Vistara currently flies the two wide-body Dreamliners to select international destinations, including London, as well as on domestic routes. Vistara has also an option to order four more 787-9 planes.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhik Kundu, Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:34 AM IST

Vistara is in talks with Boeing Co. to modify 787-9 Dreamliner jets it is set to induct over the next two years by adding a rest room for crews, allowing the airline to mount direct long-haul flights to US and other countries, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The carrier—a joint venture between Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd—has received so far two of six 787-9 Dreamliners it ordered in 2018 to operate medium and long-haul international flights. It took delivery of the first plane in February 2020 and the rest are slated to join by 2023.

Vistara currently flies the two wide-body Dreamliners to select international destinations, including London, as well as on domestic routes. Vistara has also an option to order four more 787-9 planes.

“The airline’s current Boeing 787-9 fleet however can’t be used to fly long-haul since these don’t have provisions for carrying an extra set of pilots,” said one of the two people cited above, on condition of anonymity. Having rest compartments will allow the airline to carry an extra set of pilots needed for direct long-haul flights.

The second person cited above said Vistara is in talks with Boeing to add a rest compartment for crew in some 787-9 planes it will receive in the next few years, which will let the carrier start non-stop flights on long-haul routes.

“The Boeing 787-9 is integral to the airline’s plan to fly long-haul,” the person said.

National carrier Air India Ltd is the only other airline in the country to have wide-body planes capable of long-haul flights. Air India operates direct flights to Australia and the US.

The 787-9 Dreamliner has a flying range of 13,950km and can carry up to 296 passengers in two-class configuration, according to Boeing’s website. Vistara planes have a three-class configuration comprising economy, premium economy and business.

A spokesperson for Boeing said the company does not comment on customer orders. A spokesperson for Vistara said the airline is working on its fleet plans but “doesn’t have anything to share”. Vistara flew to nearby international destinations like Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka and the UAE before international flights from India were grounded in March 2020 following the Covid outbreak. The airline currently flies to London and Maldives under bilateral agreements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vistara
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
business

Sensex 350 points higher at 50,161, Nifty at 14,800 in opening trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Sensex 350 points higher at 50,161, Nifty at 14,800 in opening trade
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vistara is in talks with Boeing to add a rest compartment for crew in some 787-9 planes it will receive in the next few years, which will let the carrier start non-stop flights on long-haul routes.(Mint Archive)
Vistara is in talks with Boeing to add a rest compartment for crew in some 787-9 planes it will receive in the next few years, which will let the carrier start non-stop flights on long-haul routes.(Mint Archive)
business

Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul

By Rhik Kundu, Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:34 AM IST
  • Vistara currently flies the two wide-body Dreamliners to select international destinations, including London, as well as on domestic routes. Vistara has also an option to order four more 787-9 planes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman seen speaking on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata in this file photo from 2017. (REUTERS)
A woman seen speaking on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata in this file photo from 2017. (REUTERS)
business

BSNL eyes 4G rollout in 18-24 months: Dhotre

By Rhik Kundu, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:25 AM IST
  • BSNL had invited expressions of interest on January 1 seeking prior registration or proof of concept from Indian telecom equipment manufacturers interested in participating in its upcoming 4G tender, Dhotre said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most banks do not provide a break-up of their stressed loan book between retail and corporate segments.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
Most banks do not provide a break-up of their stressed loan book between retail and corporate segments.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
business

Private lenders see retail stress build up

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • Private banks have a higher share of unsecured loans, or loans that are disbursed without any collateral in their books as compared to their state-owned peers—one possible reason behind their higher retail stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Town - One-stop destination for home solution from Future group. The store is located at Rajarhaat New Town, Kolkata. (Indranil Bhoumik/Mint)
Home Town - One-stop destination for home solution from Future group. The store is located at Rajarhaat New Town, Kolkata. (Indranil Bhoumik/Mint)
business

Future urges Singapore tribunal to modify order to exclude FRL

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • Future group has realised that Future Retail cannot proceed with the deal owing to the SIAC order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tech Mahindra has also acquired several companies to boost its offerings, says MD and CEO CP Gurnani(MINT)
Tech Mahindra has also acquired several companies to boost its offerings, says MD and CEO CP Gurnani(MINT)
business

‘Acquisitions are vital to Tech Mahindra’s strategy’

By Ayushman Baruah, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:14 AM IST
  • Tech Mahindra chief executive and managing director CP Gurnani shares his views on the demand environment, deal pipeline and inorganic growth strategy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CAG has been requesting for unrestricted access to GST-related data of all taxpayers from the GST Network (GSTN) servers for the purpose of audit, citing its constitutional and legal requirements.( AFP)
CAG has been requesting for unrestricted access to GST-related data of all taxpayers from the GST Network (GSTN) servers for the purpose of audit, citing its constitutional and legal requirements.( AFP)
business

CAG could get more access to taxpayers’ data

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:52 AM IST
  • The issue is before the GST Council, which is expected to take a view on this matter soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo(Reuters)
A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo(Reuters)
business

Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political, social groups globally

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:58 PM IST
It also said it would show rule-breaking groups' content lower in members' news feeds and temporarily stop repeat rule-breaking members from being able to post or create new groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In an interview on Tuesday, Tom Alison, Facebook's vice president of engineering, said Facebook was aggressively investing in groups.(Reuters File Photo )
In an interview on Tuesday, Tom Alison, Facebook's vice president of engineering, said Facebook was aggressively investing in groups.(Reuters File Photo )
business

Facebook to stop recommending political and social groups to users globally

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:39 PM IST
  • Newly created groups on any topic would need to wait 21 days before becoming eligible for recommendation in order to give Facebook time to understand how a group would operate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US is still developing its China strategy and will use the meeting to further inform the trajectory for the relationship of the world’s two largest economies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
The US is still developing its China strategy and will use the meeting to further inform the trajectory for the relationship of the world’s two largest economies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
business

US manufacturers urge Joe Biden to deploy tougher China strategy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:26 PM IST
  • The National Association of Manufacturers acknowledged that any new strategy must recognise that China is a “necessary partner” in the post-pandemic world even as it challenges American interests and fiercely competes with the US economically.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.03 per cent to 91.91.(PTI Photo)
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.03 per cent to 91.91.(PTI Photo)
business

Rupee ends flat at 72.55 ahead of US Fed policy decision

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Though the US Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, investors are focusing on its commentary about the US economy and its predicted path of interest rate movements going forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While flying helped carry the virus around the world initially, airplanes themselves have so far not been proven to be super-spreader locations the way business conferences and meat-packing plants have been.(Bloomberg/ Representational image)
While flying helped carry the virus around the world initially, airplanes themselves have so far not been proven to be super-spreader locations the way business conferences and meat-packing plants have been.(Bloomberg/ Representational image)
business

Airlines face new challenge with fuel prices on upswing

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Escalating fuel costs will create a dilemma for carriers who unwound hedges that proved costly when demand suddenly disappeared when the coronavirus hit last year, said John Grant, senior analyst at OAG
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the campaign trail, Joe Biden criticised Trump for not holding the Chinese government accountable for its human rights abuses.(AFP)
On the campaign trail, Joe Biden criticised Trump for not holding the Chinese government accountable for its human rights abuses.(AFP)
business

Joe Biden’s solar dreams collide with scorn for China's Uyghur ‘genocide’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:32 PM IST
  • Joe Biden wants all US industries, including solar panel manufacturers, to ensure they are not sourcing products made from forced labor in Xinjiang
READ FULL STORY
Close
Signature Aviation Plc rallied above where it accepted an offer from buyout firm Global Infrastructure Partners in January. Investors anticipated Blackstone Group Inc. and Carlyle Group Inc. would create a three-way battle for the private-jet refueling business.(Unsplash)
Signature Aviation Plc rallied above where it accepted an offer from buyout firm Global Infrastructure Partners in January. Investors anticipated Blackstone Group Inc. and Carlyle Group Inc. would create a three-way battle for the private-jet refueling business.(Unsplash)
business

Greedy Hedge funds push private equity firms around

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The M&A market is frothy and private equity firms are keen to put their vast funds to work. Many takeover targets are attracting several suitors. Hence, share prices have often traded above the level of the last offer, anticipating something higher will come along.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only 5% of the executives polled said they planned to hold bitcoin in 2021.(MINT_PRINT)
Only 5% of the executives polled said they planned to hold bitcoin in 2021.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Bitcoin surge is ‘significant’ investor risk, EU watchdog warns

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Bitcoin has soared about 900% over the past year to trade around $55,000 on Wednesday, as retail investors piled into online crypto trading during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP