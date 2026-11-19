Write to Jack Pitcher at jack.pitcher@wsj.com , Peter Rudegeair at peter.rudegeair@wsj.com and Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@wsj.com

“There was a strong incentive for Nvidia as a business matter to get these projects off the ground,” Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said on CNBC on Tuesday. “If that banking function, that guarantor function, gets taken away, access to capital for a large number of neoclouds is going to disappear.”

Talks are ongoing for the partnership’s first chip-backed finance deal for an Nvidia customer, but nothing is expected to be completed before next year, some of the people said.

Credit markets have grown more skeptical of AI-linked borrowers with low credit ratings since early August, and investors have been pushing for a larger than 25% residual value guarantee to get comfortable with lending, people familiar with the matter said, a potential roadblock if Nvidia is pulling back support.

Huang said in August that the credit support Nvidia was willing to provide would top out at 25% of the cost of a project. That is a lower level of backing than rivals agreed to. Broadcom provided a residual-value guarantee for about 85% of Project Big Sky, the $35 billion financing for Anthropic announced in June. For Project North Star, a $63 billion follow-up financing, Broadcom’s residual-value guarantee covered a little under three-quarters of the transaction.

A major contention between the Wall Street side and Nvidia has been how much Nvidia was willing to backstop the clients it wanted the lenders to support.

The feasibility of the plan has run into hurdles in the months since, especially as lenders have cracked down on fueling the AI boom .

Analysts applauded the company’s ability to move itself out of the center of financing its customers. But they were quick to note the aspirational nature of the firms’ agreement to work together on raising $500 billion “over time.”

The idea behind the agreement was to signal that financing will be available, and get major Wall Street partners thinking about how to solve a complex issue, the people said.

The half-trillion-dollar memorandum of understanding the firms signed was just a few pages that specified a fundraising target, the profile of target customers and that Nvidia would consider providing credit backstops on a case-by-case basis, people familiar with the matter said. The investment firms involved aren’t committed to actually raising any money, and the $500 billion figure isn’t meaningful, the people said.

By early August, Nvidia brought BlackRock, Brookfield, and KKR into the fold on the chip financing program, people familiar with the matter said.

Nvidia was concerned the market would think it was taking on too much risk and it wanted to signal that other investors were ready to help finance chips.

The market’s negative reaction prompted Nvidia to rework its deal and cut its initial financial commitment to OpenAI in half, the Journal reported. News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a content-licensing partnership with OpenAI.

Then The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia was considering providing a $250 billion backstop for an OpenAI data center in Ohio. The next day, Nvidia shares fell by 5%, wiping out $250 billion in market value.

Huang, then chief executive, was irate, people close to the situation said. He’d been talking about a similar program and felt the progress was too slow, so he summoned several titans of Wall Street to California, the people said. Huang wanted

In June, Wall Street giants Apollo Global Management and Blackstone announced a megadeal to help Broadcom, one of Nvidia’s main rivals, secure $35 billion of chip financing for Anthropic.

Jensen Huang sensed the winds shifting against Nvidia this spring.

PREMIUM Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January.

In June, Wall Street giants Apollo Global Management and Blackstone announced a megadeal to help Broadcom, one of Nvidia’s main rivals, secure $35 billion of chip financing for Anthropic.

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Huang, then chief executive, was irate, people close to the situation said. He’d been talking about a similar program and felt the progress was too slow, so he summoned several titans of Wall Street to California, the people said. Huang wanted a bigger deal and fast.

In August, he got pledges from several firms—Apollo, Blackstone, BlackRock, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR—to mobilize an astounding sum: $500 billion.

The announcement created the splash Huang wanted as he sat around a table with Goldman’s David Solomon, Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray and other financial executives for a live CNBC appearance. Solomon dubbed it a “pivotal moment of a historic AI investment cycle.”

The wave of money was supposed to help Nvidia’s startup customers—from OpenAI and Anthropic to smaller, weaker ones—finance the chips they needed to buy, keeping Nvidia’s sales humming well into the future. They were seeking to turn chip financing into a standardized asset class.

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But the promise was short on substance. To date, no capital has actually been deployed, according to people familiar with the matter. And investors are increasingly skeptical that the program will reach its lofty ambitions now that Huang has been ousted over a sex and suspected spy scandal that has engulfed Nvidia.

Nvidia had already begun to rein in the backstops and guarantees it uses to grease lending, partly under the skepticism of finance chief Colette Kress, who has now become the interim CEO. Those guarantees are crucial to Wall Street’s willingness to finance the chips, and Kress on Tuesday signaled to investors that the company will be disciplined in the deals it supports.

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“We are proud of the role that we have played so far in supporting the ecosystem,” Kress said on a conference call about earnings. “We are rigorously evaluating future investments, commitments and guarantees.”

Wall Street and Nvidia both still have lucrative reasons to make some financing work, even if the full $500 billion doesn’t materialize.

Nvidia’s sales and forecasts remained strong in its most recent quarter, but the questions about how its customers get financing to keep buying chips are central to investor and analyst opinions on the stock and its valuation.

A $1 trillion plan

Frustrated that Nvidia’s valuation multiple was dropping at the start of the year despite jaw-dropping profit, Huang began to focus on levers he could pull, people familiar with his thinking said.

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He had one big idea: a $1 trillion partnership with Wall Street partners, according to some of the people.

Nvidia had been in talks for months with financiers at Goldman Sachs, Blackstone and Apollo about how it could help backstop secured loans for its less creditworthy customers. But such deals can be complex, and talks were moving slowly. Goldman bankers and others in the consortium labored for weeks over the best structure to get investors comfortable with lending to Nvidia customers on the scale Huang was hoping for.

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan, left, and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York in September.

After Broadcom announced a similar deal, Huang injected more urgency.

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Then The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia was considering providing a $250 billion backstop for an OpenAI data center in Ohio. The next day, Nvidia shares fell by 5%, wiping out $250 billion in market value.

The market’s negative reaction prompted Nvidia to rework its deal and cut its initial financial commitment to OpenAI in half, the Journal reported. News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a content-licensing partnership with OpenAI.

Nvidia was concerned the market would think it was taking on too much risk and it wanted to signal that other investors were ready to help finance chips.

By early August, Nvidia brought BlackRock, Brookfield, and KKR into the fold on the chip financing program, people familiar with the matter said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The half-trillion-dollar memorandum of understanding the firms signed was just a few pages that specified a fundraising target, the profile of target customers and that Nvidia would consider providing credit backstops on a case-by-case basis, people familiar with the matter said. The investment firms involved aren’t committed to actually raising any money, and the $500 billion figure isn’t meaningful, the people said.

The idea behind the agreement was to signal that financing will be available, and get major Wall Street partners thinking about how to solve a complex issue, the people said.

WSJ’s Asa Fitch breaks down the most recent quarter from Nvidia. Photo: Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

Analysts applauded the company’s ability to move itself out of the center of financing its customers. But they were quick to note the aspirational nature of the firms’ agreement to work together on raising $500 billion “over time.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The feasibility of the plan has run into hurdles in the months since, especially as lenders have cracked down on fueling the AI boom.

A major contention between the Wall Street side and Nvidia has been how much Nvidia was willing to backstop the clients it wanted the lenders to support.

Huang said in August that the credit support Nvidia was willing to provide would top out at 25% of the cost of a project. That is a lower level of backing than rivals agreed to. Broadcom provided a residual-value guarantee for about 85% of Project Big Sky, the $35 billion financing for Anthropic announced in June. For Project North Star, a $63 billion follow-up financing, Broadcom’s residual-value guarantee covered a little under three-quarters of the transaction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Credit markets have grown more skeptical of AI-linked borrowers with low credit ratings since early August, and investors have been pushing for a larger than 25% residual value guarantee to get comfortable with lending, people familiar with the matter said, a potential roadblock if Nvidia is pulling back support.

Talks are ongoing for the partnership’s first chip-backed finance deal for an Nvidia customer, but nothing is expected to be completed before next year, some of the people said.

“There was a strong incentive for Nvidia as a business matter to get these projects off the ground,” Apollo CEO Marc Rowan said on CNBC on Tuesday. “If that banking function, that guarantor function, gets taken away, access to capital for a large number of neoclouds is going to disappear.”

Write to Jack Pitcher at jack.pitcher@wsj.com, Peter Rudegeair at peter.rudegeair@wsj.com and Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@wsj.com