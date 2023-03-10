Want to apply for NRI PAN card? Follow these steps

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department of India. This document is required for all taxpayers in order to file income tax returns as well as for other important purposes such as Visa applications. A PAN card is also required for a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who earns taxable income in India -- in order to file income tax returns. Any NRI can apply for a PAN by submitting Form No. 49A along with the required documents and fees to a PAN application centre such as UTIITSL or Protean (formerly NSDL eGov). It can also be applied online through the UTIITSL or Protean websites (formerly NSDL eGov). Check the application process, documents required, and other information about the NRI PAN card.

Who can apply for NRI PAN card?

- NRIs who have taxable income in India.

- NRIs interested in investing in mutual funds.

- NRIs who buy and sell stocks through a depository or a broker.

- NRIs looking to buy property in India for reasons other than trading.

Online PAN application process for NRIs

- Go to the online TIN portal and select "Apply Online".

- Under "Application Type," select Form 49A for NRIs of Indian citizenship and Form 49AA for those of foreign citizenship.

- Fill in other required details, enter the captcha and hit "Submit".

- The following page will take you to the NRI PAN card application form. Fill it out completely, upload necessary documents and your signature, and submit.

- To finish the process, complete your transaction on the payment page.

- After completing the above steps for an NRI online PAN card application, you will be given an acknowledgement slip with a 15-digit number. This number will allow you to check the status of your application later.

Offline PAN application process for NRIs

- NRIs who are unable to apply for a PAN card online can complete the process offline by following these steps. -

- Go to your nearest IT PAN service centre or TIN facilitation centres, such as UTI or NSDL, to obtain the appropriate application form.

- Fill out the form, sign it, attach copies of relevant documents, and submit.

- After the process is complete, you will be given an acknowledgement slip. It should be noted that you can pay the NRI PAN card fees via the demand draft

Fee

The fee for processing a PAN application is determined by the applicant's communication address.

