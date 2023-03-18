Home / Business / With 'Swiggy Launchpad', first-time restaurant partners pay 0% commission for first month. Check details

With 'Swiggy Launchpad', first-time restaurant partners pay 0% commission for first month. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 18, 2023 03:35 PM IST

The initiative will encourage new restaurant partners to recognise online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth, according to Swiggy.

Swiggy has announced Swiggy Launchpad, an initiative under which restaurant partners who join the platform for the very first time, will not have to pay any commission for their first month on the food delivery service.

Swiggy announces 'Swiggy Launchpad' (Representational image).
Swiggy announces 'Swiggy Launchpad' (Representational image).

The initiative, said Swiggy in a statement, will 'encourage new restaurant partners to recognise online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth.'

"With 0% commissions for the first one month of their operations, we hope more restaurants, cloud kitchens and other food entrepreneurs feel confident about online food delivery and take the plunge. We look forward to welcoming many new partners,” the statement quoted Rohit Kapoor, CEO Food Marketplace, Swiggy, as saying.

Here is all you need to know about Swiggy Launchpad:

(1.) It is only for brands that are new to Swiggy, and not for new outlets/brands of existing partners.

(2.) Beneficiaries get to avail various benefits. These include a commission waiver, dedicated growth manager, free advertisements on the Swiggy app, extended delivery radius, apps to manage business performance, apps to create high quality menus, and intelligence dashboards for data and insights.

(3.) Swiggy Launchpad will help new restaurant partners save up to 20,000 through these benfits, as per the company.

(4.) To learn more about this offer, restaurant partners can reach out to Swiggy by clicking on this link. Alternatively, they can write to partnersupport@swiggy.com, or call at 080-46706906.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
swiggy
swiggy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out