Yamuna Expressway Authority group housing plots scheme is back! Near Noida airport, know what it offers

Yamuna Expressway Authority group housing plots scheme, which is near the upcoming Noida airport, is back and the Yamuna Expressway Authority (YEIDA) is eyeing a take of ₹450 crore through the allotment of these plots. The group housing scheme comes back after nearly a decade as it was first rolled out way back in 2014 when it had also allotted various plots to group housing societies, albeit, it had rolled out another scheme last year, but no offers were received. Yamuna Expressway group housing scheme is back and it now brings 6 plots.(HT_PRINT)

Due to the proximity of the Noida International Airport, the scheme acquires greater interest among investors as well as those wanting to buy homes. The group housing scheme date of availability is 20th May and the holding of the e-auction has been slated for 10th June, MoneyControl reports.

Notably, as many as six group housing plots will be made available by the YEIDA. These are in Sector 22D and along the Yamuna Expressway for easy accessibility as it connects Greater Noida, Mathura and Agra. The proposed film city is also said to be quite near.

Also, these housing plots are available in different categories to try and tailor the same in a way that would meet buyers’ requirements. The size of the plots varies - four are 20,000 sqm each and the last one is as big as 40,000 sqm.

As far as price is concerned, YEIDA has announced that these plots are being sold at between ₹61.5 crore and ₹135.3 crore. 10 percent of the cost of the plot will be for the registration fee or earnest money deposit (EMD) - registration amount is between ₹6.15 crore and ₹13.53 crore.

What is YEIDA?

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority was created for the systematic development of the areas that fall under its jurisdiction. Considering it neighbours Delhi, planned development was focused on in order to prevent unauthorized urban growth and even illegal occupation of land.