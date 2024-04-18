Tata Communications share price up under 1% after Q4 result, but logs 56% gains in one year
Tata Communications share price has stayed in the green today, a day after revealing its quarterly result.
Just a day after the announcement of its Q4 results, Tata Communications share price has stayed in the green at just under 1%. Tata Communications reported a whopping increase in its net profit to ₹321.52 crore, from ₹45.1 crore in the third quarter. However, this figure was down by 1.5% from ₹326.42 crore for the same quarter a year ago. At the same time Tata Com also reported consolidated Q4 revenue rising 24.6% year-on-year to ₹5,692 crore; Ebitda increased by 2% to ₹1,056 crore. Margins on the other hand, declined to 18.6% from 22.6% a year ago and profit margins slipped 156 basis points to 5.6% for the quarter.
Read More: Nestle's major controversies: From adding sugar in baby food to Maggi ban
Tata Communications board has also recommended a dividend of ₹16.7 per share and is set to go for approval by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting (AGM).
In an interaction with Mint yesterday, MD and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said that margin pressures are likely to continue due to its efforts to integrate its global acquisitions as well as spending to turn around some overseas operations. He also indicated that costs may stay on the higher side as Tata Com is looking to increase its reach in the foreign markets.
Read More: Greenhitech Ventures IPO allotment to be finalised: 4 steps to check status
He also revealed the area that the company is looking to effect positive changes and that is to turn around non-profitable subsidiaries that were acting as a drag on the margins. One of the positive steps already taken was that the company exited some non-profitable contracts.
“We’ve invested in our platforms organically. We've also invested inorganically through a couple of large acquisitions, and people have translated into a full year of costs for us," he revealed.
Read More: Time’s 100 most influential: Satya Nadella, Ajay Banga, Jensen Huang in list
At 12:17 p.m. today, Tata Communications share price was ₹1899.30, an increase of 15.55 points (0.83%). Money Control reports that this year, it has risen over 7 percent even as the benchmark Nifty has gone up by around 2 percent. However, over the last one year, it has jumped by as much as 56 percent.
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs