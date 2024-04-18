Time’s 100 most influential: Satya Nadella, Ajay Banga, Jensen Huang in list

Time's list of 100 most-influential people on the planet features a number of business icons including those who have changed their companies and other institutions for the better to serve society at large. Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people on the planet lists long-time Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, World Bank President Ajay Banga and many more. They have found their way onto the list for their achievements and impact on society. Notably, Time’s list of 100 most-influential list looks to highlight individuals who have had the biggest impact on society through the work they have done. Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, was on Time's list of 100 most influential people along with Satya Nadella, Jensen Huang and others.(Bloomberg)

* Ajay Banga’s profile was written by none other than US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and she indicated that it's not easy to find a leader who can deal with the monumental task of transforming an institution. She said World Bank President Banga has “done just that."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

* Time hailed Nadella for being profoundly influential in shaping the future of humanity vis artificial intelligence. Among his big achievements listed were his investments in OpenAI and partnership with Mistral AI. It called him a “technologist with heart” as AI is seen by him as a tool that will empower humans.

* One of the most successful entrepreneurs on the list was Mark Cuban. His claim to a spot on the list was, according to Time, for “challenging the broken pharmaceutical industry by helping millions afford vital medications. Mark is showing that compassion and innovation can go hand in hand to solve some of society’s biggest challenges.”

* And then there is the irrepressible Nvidia chief Jensen Huang. He finds himself on the list for his pioneering spirit of entering segments at a time that were still not even in the mind-set of most people. His Time profile says, “He started with a belief in building powerful, parallelizable compute to deliver inspiring graphics and gaming experiences. While most of the industry focused on making mobile devices, he recognized that delivering the most powerful chips would unlock the next wave of innovation.” The world just cannot have enough of his AI chips.

* Thasunda Brown Duckett was hailed by Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase fame, for “truly being grounded in her purpose of helping those who need it most—driving real change within her own organizations and broader communities. She’s a passionate advocate for financial inclusion, determined to put more underserved Americans on a path to financial health and resilience."

* BYD’s Wang Chuanfu is on the list for the amazing journey to success his electric vehicle company has managed to make with his profile saying, “Wang’s lofty ambition to transform transportation as a whole is clear. Long before others in the automotive industry were waking up to it, Wang was convinced that electrification was the game to play.”

* Larry Ellison of Oracle fame is on Time’s list too. He was on the list for his massive achievements. His profile mentioned, “Larry reinvigorated his role as Oracle’s chief technology officer and literally rebuilt the company with cloud at its core and AI heavily embedded, branching out into data centers and health care. The results are spectacular.”

* Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry CEO, is on the list too. “Tapestry has generated record revenue and relentless momentum in the marketplace, while expanding its stable of iconic brands and creating new customers, especially in the coveted Gen Z and millennial segments.”