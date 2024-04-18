World's best airports: Singapore's Changi airport not at top position. Which are the Indian airports in the list?

World's best airports: In the recent years, the world's best airport crown has either been taken by Doha’s Hamad International or Singapore Changi. This time 12-time winner Singapore lost the spot to Doha in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024 while Seoul Incheon bagged third place. Seoul Incheon was also named 2024’s most family friendly airport while Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita took fourth and fifth spots in the list. What stood apart in the list was Hong Kong airport which is up 22 positions to 11th place while US airports were nowhere to be seen near the top. The highest ranked Seattle-Tacoma in the US also slipped six places to 24. Armed security policemen (L) patrol inside the terminal at Singapore Changi Airport in Singapore on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)(AFP)

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Al Meer said, “This year HIA celebrates its milestone 10th year of operations and we are truly honored that passengers have voted us Best Airport in the World for a third time."

What about Indian airports?

Just four Indian airports made it to the top list. Delhi airport retained 36th rank in the list, while Mumbai airport's rank dropped to 95 from 84 last year. Bengaluru airport jumped 10 ranks, climbing to 59 from 69 last year and Hyderabad airport rose to 61th place from being the 65th best airport in 2023.

These are the world’s best airports of 2024 with their last year’s rankings: