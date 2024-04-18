Google layoffs: Company announces second major round of job cuts in 2024 saying ‘change is difficult’

Google layoffs: Tech giant Google announced major restructuring plans that could result in some employees getting fired, as per a report. Ruth Porat, chief financial officer at Google, sent a memo to employees informing them about company’s new plans, CNBC reported. Google layoffs: The Google logo is seen during the Google I/O annual developers conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.(AFP)

What memo said on Google's restructuring plans?

Ruth Porat wrote in the memo as per the report, “The tech sector is in the midst of a tremendous platform shift with Al. As a company, this means we have the opportunity to make more helpful products for billions of users and provide faster solutions to our customers, but it also means we collectively have to make tough decisions, including how and where we work to align with our highest priority areas.”

“We are sad to say goodbye to some talented teammates and friends we care about, and we know this change is difficult,” the note added. This comes after Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned about the possibility of more layoffs in 2024.

How many Google employees could be impacted by layoffs?

Google didn't confirm the exact number of employees being let go in the latest round of layoffs but the report claimed that it could affect the finance division of the company.

In which countries could team be affected by Google layoffs?

The restructuring will impact teams in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, as per the the report which added that Google plans to create more centralised hubs in Bangalore, Dublin, Mexico City, Atlanta and Chicago.

Tech layoffs in 2024

Companies like Tesla, Apple, and Amazon have implemented restructuring plans in 2024 and 2023 which led to tens of thousands of layoffs globally. Reports suggest that over 58,000 tech employees have been fired so far in 2024.