Q4 results today: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life, ICICI Securities among companies to post earnings

Q4 results today: The financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24) are scheduled to be released on April 18 by a total of 19 companies. These companies include: Infosys Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, Accelya Solutions India Ltd, Advik Capital Ltd, Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd, Gujarat Hotels Ltd, National Standard (India) Ltd, Oriental Hotels Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, R.S.Software India Ltd, Sanathnagar Enterprises Limited, Shish Industries Ltd, Surana Solar Limited, and Swaraj Engines Ltd. The share of these companies are likely to react to their Q4 results. Q4 results today: After TCS, India's second-largest IT firm, Infosys, is set to declare its Q4 results.

Here's a look at Infosys and Bajaj Auto's Q4 results preview and what you can expect:

Infosys Q4 results preview: Infosys, the second-largest IT services company is expected to report tepid numbers in Q4FY24 owing to weakness in discretionary spending. Revenue is estimated to drop sequentially, EBIT margin may remain flat although the company's deal momentum has been strong with large deal total contract value (TCV) touching $13.2 billion, up 70% YoY in the first three quarters.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results preview: Bajaj Auto is expected to report strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 as the company witnessed robust volume growth, better realisations and higher average selling price (ASP).

Bajaj Auto’s sales volume in Q4FY24 is likely to grow 24.6% to 10,68,576 units from 857,788 units in the year-ago period.