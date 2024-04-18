Greenhitech Ventures IPO allotment to be finalised today: 4 steps to check status

Greenhitech Ventures IPO: The allotment of shares for Greenhitech Ventures initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised today (April 18). The allotment status can be checked by investors who applied for the issue by visiting the registrar's website which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd for the IPO. You can find out if and how many shares you have been allotted in the basis of allocation. Greenhitech Ventures IPO: The allotment status of the IPO will be finalised on April 18. Here how you can check the status.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO refund process

Following this, the company will begin the refund process for those applicants who did not get shares and shares of individuals who have been assigned will be received in their demat accounts on April 19.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO listing

The IPO listing date is scheduled for April 22.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO: How to check allotment status?

If you have applied for the Greenhitech Ventures IPO, you may check the Greenhitech Ventures IPO allotment status by visiting the IPO registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Follow these steps:

Click on the aforementioned link to visit Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd website. Choose the initial public offering (IPO) from the Dropbox. The name will only appear once the allocation is complete. To check the status, choose either PAN, Demat Account, or Application No. The number of shares allotted as well as the IPO status will be displayed on the screen.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO GMP

The grey market premium is +35 which indicates that the company's share price was trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.