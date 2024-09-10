Zoetis strengthens India presence with major Hyderabad facility expansion

Zoetis, the global leader in animal health, has announced the expansion of its Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, a significant step in strengthening its presence in India. Over the coming months, the expansion is expected to create hundreds of high-end technology roles, positioning the centre as a key hub for research, development, and commercial operations, further cementing India's role in Zoetis’ global growth strategy. Hindustan Times spoke to Anil Raghav, Vice President & Head, Zoetis India Capability Centre, and Keith Sarbaugh, Chief Information Officer, Zoetis, to learn more about how this expansion will impact the company’s operations, drive innovation, and contribute to the local economy and broader animal healthcare industry. HT image.

Here are some of the edited excerpts from the interview:

Can you tell us about the recent expansion of your facility and what it means for your company's operations in this region?

Anil Raghav: Over the next several months, we will be adding hundreds of new roles to our team. Our state-of-the-art facility in Sattva Knowledge City will be home to professionals dedicated to driving innovation and pioneering transformative advancements. The Zoetis India Capability Center will leverage world-class talent in India to ensure sustainable growth and maintain a competitive edge for Zoetis worldwide.

Our investments are significantly boosting our presence in India, enhancing our R&D footprint, and expanding our commercial operations. The Zoetis India Capability Center will closely partner with businesses to serve as the bedrock of innovation for our company, applying leading-edge technologies to tackle the most complex challenges.

How does this expansion align with your company's global strategy and goals?

Keith Sarbaugh: As the leader in animal health globally, Zoetis is at the forefront of a dynamic and growing industry. This expansion aligns with our global vision. It is a key part of our strategy to leverage local expertise to drive worldwide innovations in veterinary care. By investing in this capability center, we are positioning Zoetis to advance our digital and technology capabilities which are not only the foundation of how we operate but fundamental to how we show up in the marketplace and engage with our customers.

We know that data and digital are the keys to unlocking new insights and understanding new opportunities as a leader in developing innovative solutions for animal health and our position as the tech leader in the industry. We are harnessing India's world-class IT talent and vibrant start-up ecosystem to accelerate the delivery of breakthrough solutions for veterinarians, pet owners, and livestock farmers worldwide.

What impact do you anticipate this will have on job creation and the local economy?

Anil Raghav: We are excited about the impact this will have on job creation and the local economy. We plan to create hundreds of high-end technology roles over the next several months. These positions will require specialized skills in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Science, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and many more. By offering these opportunities, we aim to attract and retain top talent within the region, fostering a robust and dynamic workforce.

In addition, the influx of specialized jobs will provide direct employment and stimulate ancillary industries and services. By investing in local talent and resources, we hope to create a sustainable and thriving ecosystem that benefits everyone. Our expansion is designed to be a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and community development, contributing to the prosperity of the Hyderabad region.

How does this development position your company to meet future market demands in your industry?

Keith Sarbaugh: Our expansion in Hyderabad strategically positions Zoetis to meet the future demands of the rapidly evolving animal healthcare industry. The global Animal Health market size is expected to grow 4-6% over the next 5-10 years. In India specifically, the Veterinary Healthcare Market is estimated to reach USD 1.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period. Our enhanced capability in India is critical to our ability to meet the increasing demands of our customers. The possibilities of Gen Al further the demand for tech and digital capabilities and require talent with both business and technology expertise.

Looking ahead, what are your company's long-term plans for growth and innovation in this region?

Keith Sarbaugh: While we are focusing on this current expansion, we see India as a critical part of our long-term global strategy. We want to attract and develop talent who can demonstrate our purpose and values through curiosity and passion for making a meaningful impact on our business and animal health. As a thriving ecosystem focused on advancing technologies and life sciences, Hyderabad is an ideal location to our future investment in animal health, technology, and innovation. The success of our organization is dependent on talent who can integrate technological expertise while understanding with our business needs. We are excited about the potential this expansion brings and look forward to the innovations that will emerge from our Hyderabad center in the coming years.

How do you see the animal healthcare industry evolving, and how is your company preparing to address emerging trends and challenges?

Keith Sarbaugh: The animal healthcare industry is evolving rapidly, driven by factors such as increasing pet ownership, growing medical needs of companion animals, and rising global demand for animal protein. Zoetis is at the forefront of a dynamic and durable industry, and our science-driven innovation and differentiated execution that consistently continue to be our competitive advantages. Zoetis has grown faster than the industry by addressing unmet medical needs that have enabled us to create and grow new markets.

Data, analytics, and technology underpin this evolution and our abilities to connect with our customers whether a pet owner, veterinarian, or producer. Identifying talent who have experience in technology that are critical to our future such as SAP S4 HANA, Salesforce, Hybris, Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT to name a few, is a key priority and we are excited to see what we can achieve in Hyderabad.