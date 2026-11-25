Ashok Leyland is likely to set up a new truck manufacturing facility in Singur, West Bengal, the same site where Tata Motors once started building a plant for the Nano, but couldn't finish. Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar announced on November 21 that Ashok Leyland would establish a heavy vehicle manufacturing plant in Singur. He also said that work could begin soon.

Ashok Leyland is likely to set up a new truck plant in Singur, West Bengal, where Tata Motors once started building a factory for the Nano, but couldn't finish. (HT) more less

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This announcement came nearly 18 years after Tata Motors withdrew its Nano car project from Singur in 2008 and shifted it to Sanand in Gujarat. While Majumdar announced that Ashok Leyland will set up the truck manufacturing plant in Singur, the commercial vehicle manufacturer is yet to officially confirm Singur as the location of its proposed new manufacturing facility in West Bengal. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that his government was in talks with farmers to acquire 997 acres of land in Singur in Hooghly district.

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Singur was the site of Tata Motors' much hyped Nano small car factory, for which the then state government in West Bengal acquired around 997 acres of land in 2006. The acquisition triggered a prolonged farmers' agitation, following which Tata Motors moved the project to Sanand in Gujarat in 2008. Since then, Singur has remained a major point of discussion whenever there has been any debate around industrialisation in West Bengal.

What Singur plant could mean for Ashok Leyland?

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{{^usCountry}} If Ashok Leyland finally sets up a truck manufacturing plant at Singur, it could help the commercial vehicle manufacturer expand its manufacturing presence in eastern India. The automaker may also benefit from better access to regional markets and a stronger distribution network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Ashok Leyland finally sets up a truck manufacturing plant at Singur, it could help the commercial vehicle manufacturer expand its manufacturing presence in eastern India. The automaker may also benefit from better access to regional markets and a stronger distribution network. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed truck manufacturing facility could support Ashok Leyland's future growth in thethe overall Indian truck market. However, the project's actual impact will depend on formal confirmation, land arrangements and the final investment plan.

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