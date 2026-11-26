Representatives of Delhi's auto-rickshaw and taxi unions met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday to press for a fare revision and action on several issues affecting drivers, including the operation of illegal bike taxis and the fitness testing system.

Fare revision and bike taxi operations

Auto and taxi union representatives met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to raise demands concerning fares, driver welfare and transport regulations. (Handout via PTI Photo) more less

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The delegation requested an increase in auto and taxi fares, citing the rise in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices. The unions also called for action against privately registered motorcycles allegedly being used commercially as taxis without authorisation.

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"In light of rising CNG prices, the union urged the Delhi government to increase the fares for auto and taxi services. The union has also demanded a ban on the widespread, illegal operation of private-registered motorcycles being used as taxis in Delhi," a statement from Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh said.

The meeting follows a protest held earlier this month at Ramlila Maidan by the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Pradesh Taxi Union, both affiliated to the Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh. The unions had raised concerns over driver-related issues during the demonstration.

Demand to roll back fitness testing system

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{{^usCountry}} The delegation also asked the Delhi government to withdraw the Automated Testing Station fitness system. Delhi Auto Rickshaw Centre General Secretary Rajendra Soni said Gupta had assured the representatives that their concerns would be taken up with the relevant departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delegation also asked the Delhi government to withdraw the Automated Testing Station fitness system. Delhi Auto Rickshaw Centre General Secretary Rajendra Soni said Gupta had assured the representatives that their concerns would be taken up with the relevant departments. {{/usCountry}}

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"The delegation urged the chief minister to roll back the Automated Testing Station fitness system. The chief minister assured us that she will hold a meeting with all the concerned officials and would consider all our legitimate demands and take steps at the earliest to provide relief to drivers," Soni said.

Welfare board and EV policy review

Another key demand concerned the formation of a welfare board for auto and taxi drivers in Delhi. The unions said the government had committed to setting up the body, but the process had not moved forward despite more than 18 months having passed since it took office.

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"More than a year and a half has passed since the government took office, but nothing has moved forward on this. The administration should take immediate action to form this welfare board for Delhi's auto and taxi drivers," the statement added.

The delegation also sought a review of Delhi's electric vehicle (EV) policy, with the unions asking the government to consider drivers' interests while reassessing its provisions. They further called for faster processing of drivers' applications and documentation at the Delhi Transport Department.

(With inputs from PTI)

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