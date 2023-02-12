Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi unveils first stretch; Check Toll price, speed limit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa, Rajasthan, on Sunday. The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to two hours, while the journey between the national capital and Alwar, Firozpur Jhirka, Rajgarh, and Bandikui will be cut in half.

Toll price, speed restriction on Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of Expressway

1. The first stretch, between Sohna and Dausa, is 246 kilometres long and will serve as an alternative to the congested Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. (ALSO READ: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway route, budget: 10 things to know)

2. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have a maximum speed limit of 120 kmph for light vehicles such as cars, with lower speed limits for heavy vehicles such as trucks, reports HT Auto.

3. Toll price and the date for starting toll collection is yet to be decided. According to a report from Live Hindustan, initially, the toll will be charged at ₹2.19 per km, but with the opening of the next phase of the expressway, the rates will be revised and increased.

The maximum toll of about ₹50 will be charged from Sohna to the Western Peripheral loop, as the 19 km long section has the highest structure expenditure, the report added.

4. The expressway will improve agricultural and local product market access. It will reduce commuter operating costs by increasing fuel efficiency.

When fully completed, the expressway, built under the Bharatmala Pariyojan, will be India's longest highway, stretching 1,386 kilometres. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), around 12 lakh tonnes of steel will be used in the highway's construction, which is the equivalent of 50 Howrah Bridges. The project will create 10 crore man-days of employment.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway connecting the national capital to the financial capital has 40 interchanges that will improve connectivity to Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat.