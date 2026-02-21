I experienced the new Tata Punch EV up close. Here are 5 changes that actually matter

Tata Motors has given the Punch EV a substantial update. At present, the entry-level electric car segment in India still fails to offer what Tata has. And with the updated Tata Punch EV, the gap has gotten even bigger. I recently had a chance to experience the new Punch EV up close, though I did not get to drive it yet. So these observations are based purely on a first look at the car, its specifications and the changes explained by the company. The updated Tata Punch EV features revised lighting, new alloy wheels and key mechanical upgrades beneath the surface. Personalised Offers on Tata Punch EV Check Offers

What stands out immediately is that this is not just a cosmetic facelift. The focus appears to be on addressing practical concerns, usable range, charging speed, long-term battery assurance and overall value. Here are five changes that, at least on paper and from this first interaction, seem to matter the most:

1) Bigger, denser battery with improved real-world range The headline update is the introduction of a new 40 kWh LFP battery pack, replacing the earlier 35 kWh unit. It is rated for 468 km (ARAI), while the more realistic C75 range stands at around 355 km. For buyers who do not need that much range, there is now a 30 kWh option, offering an estimated real-world range between 265 km and 280 km. The older 25 kWh and 35 kWh packs have been discontinued.

Tata says the updated battery is denser and capable of handling ambient temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius. This is a particularly relevant detail for Indian conditions, where summer heat can affect EV performance.