India needs to combine domestic battery manufacturing with imports in the short term to support its energy transition, believes Nikit Abhyankar, Co-Faculty Director of the India Energy and Climate Centre at the University of California, Berkeley. He believes that India needs a strategy that combines battery imports from China in the short term with the development of domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the country's energy transition.

India needs a strategy that combines short-term battery imports from China with the development of domestic manufacturing capabilities.

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In an interaction with ANI, Abhyankar said that China remained a major player in global battery manufacturing, with companies there significantly reduced production costs and strengthened supply chains. According to him, this presented an opportunity for India to procure batteries at competitive prices while building its own domestic manufacturing capacity. "Any kind of transition cannot progress without having a China strategy," Abhyankar said.

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Several Chinese battery manufacturers had brought down production costs and addressed supply-chain challenges, while some were facing losses. This could make the current period an opportunity for India to secure battery supplies at competitive prices, Abhyankar believes. "In the meantime, also develop some domestic battery manufacturing capability. There is no alternative to it," he said.

Nearly 80-90% of the battery market in India is linked to the automobile industry. With the rapid surge of electric vehicles across segments in India, the demand for batteries has been rising sharply. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Indian battery market size is expected to increase from $14.01 billion in 2026 to $15.51 billion in 2027 and reach $25.51 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.46% over 2027-2032.

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{{^usCountry}} Policy incentives and domestic-cell awards are widening the buyer base for electric mobility and storage. The demand is not only being fuelled by new electric vehicles, but also through the replacement sector. Speaking about this, Abhyankar said expanding domestic battery manufacturing would also require a significant increase in electric vehicle adoption. He further added that manufacturing batteries for grid storage alone would not be sufficient to build a large domestic industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Policy incentives and domestic-cell awards are widening the buyer base for electric mobility and storage. The demand is not only being fuelled by new electric vehicles, but also through the replacement sector. Speaking about this, Abhyankar said expanding domestic battery manufacturing would also require a significant increase in electric vehicle adoption. He further added that manufacturing batteries for grid storage alone would not be sufficient to build a large domestic industry. {{/usCountry}}

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