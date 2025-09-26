Kawasaki Z1100 and Z1100 SE unveiled: Top 5 changes from the Z1000

Kawasaki has pulled the wraps off the new Z1100 and Z1100 SE, bringing a fresh chapter to its legendary Z Supernaked lineup for 2026. Staying true to the “Sugomi” design philosophy first seen on the 2014 Z1000, the new machines boast sharper styling, more rider-focused technology, and a heavily updated engine package aimed at delivering both visceral thrills and refined control. Personalised Offers on Kawasaki KX112 Check Offers Check Offers As of now, Kawasaki has not revealed whether they will be bringing the Z1100 to the Indian market or not.

Aggressive new design with Sugomi DNA

The Z1100 continues Kawasaki’s hallmark design language with fierce-looking LED headlights, a redesigned under-cowl featuring fin-like elements, and an overall stance that amplifies the aggressive Sugomi presence. Subtle ergonomic updates, including handlebars that are now 22 mm wider and positioned 13 mm further forward, give riders a sharper, more responsive feel at any speed.

Upgraded chassis and braking setup

At the core of both models lies a rigid aluminium twin-tube frame supported by SFF-BP forks and a horizontal back-link suspension. The standard Z1100 is equipped with monobloc calipers and large 310 mm brake discs, offering precise stopping power. The SE variant goes a step further with Brembo radial-mount calipers, Brembo discs, steel-braided brake lines, and an Ohlins S46 rear shock with remote pre-load adjustment. For 2026, both versions also ride on Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres for improved grip and handling.

The motorcycles now use a larger 1,100 cc engine instead of 1,000 cc.

Packed with rider tech

The cockpit is dominated by a new 5-inch all-digital TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, and voice-command functions via Kawasaki’s Rideology app. It is borrowed from the Z900. Electronic rider aids include Electronic Throttle Valves, cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter (KQS), and IMU-assisted systems like KCMF Cornering Management, KTRC Traction Control, KIBS braking, selectable power modes, and integrated riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider/Manual).

More power and improved torque delivery

At the heart of the new Z machines is a 1,099 cc in-line four-cylinder engine, producing 134 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. Kawasaki has increased displacement with a 3 mm longer stroke, revised camshaft profiles, new valve springs, pistons, and optimised gear ratios — with longer 5th and 6th gears for improved cruising efficiency. A heavier flywheel enhances low- to mid-range response, while the 4-2-1 exhaust system contributes to both performance and aggressive styling.

Availability and pricing

The new Kawasaki Z1100 and Z1100 SE will be available at dealerships starting January 2026. The Z1100 has been priced at £11,099, while the higher-spec Z1100 SE will retail for £12,699. As of now, there is no word on when the brand will launch the motorcycles in India.