Mahindra's electric three-wheeler business considers IPO as shift to electric mobility grows

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s electric three-wheeler business is contemplating going public a year and a half from now, as the fuel crisis driven by the West Asia conflict has accelerated demand for electric vehicles. Also, another reason behind this is that the company is expanding its manufacturing capacity, amid the rising demand and sales. The electric three-wheelers have witnessed a significant rise in demand and sales in the recent past owing to multiple factors across both passenger and goods carrier segments. The massive boost in last-mile mobility and goods delivery propelled the growth in this space.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is planning to go public in 18 months.

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The electric three-wheeler manufacturing unit of Mahindra will decide on the move to go public based on its funding needs and ability to demonstrate sustained growth, Bloomberg reported. Speaking on this, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility CEO Suman Mishra reportedly said the company is planning to go public within 18 months. She also added that the company would not rush into a listing as it could rely on its parent group to fund expansion. “The group is going to fund us no matter which way,” she said. Mahindra raised ₹322 crore from investors led by Lightrock at a valuation of ₹10,822 crore, according to a July filing.

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She said that more than 45% of India’s larger three-wheelers are electric, as commercial drivers increasingly seek to reduce fuel costs, especially amid the surging fuel prices triggered by the West Asia conflict that is powering the demand for electric vehicles across segments. “When you drive 150 kilometres per day, you start seeing the economic savings immediately,” Mishra said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahindra has invested several hundred million crore rupees in its latest capacity expansion and is evaluating locations for a larger manufacturing facility. While the company has yet to turn a profit without the help of government incentives, it expects to achieve this in a couple of years. Mishra said that about 70-75% of its manufacturing is localised, but the company relies on imports for battery cells and semiconductors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahindra has invested several hundred million crore rupees in its latest capacity expansion and is evaluating locations for a larger manufacturing facility. While the company has yet to turn a profit without the help of government incentives, it expects to achieve this in a couple of years. Mishra said that about 70-75% of its manufacturing is localised, but the company relies on imports for battery cells and semiconductors. {{/usCountry}}

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She added that while competition in the segment is intensifying as rivals, including Bajaj and TVS, moved into the three-wheeler market, their arrival has helped accelerate adoption of the vehicles and expand the sales potential. “Once they entered this space, competition generated market credibility and demand, and therefore we were able to scale up,” Mishra said.

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