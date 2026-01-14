New Bajaj Chetak Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Features, Range, Colours
New Bajaj Chetak Live Launch And Latest Updates: Bajaj will launch the next-generation Chetak electric scooter today, January 14th 2026, in India. The launch event is happening in Pune and we are going to bring you all the live and latest updates, straight from the event.
Bajaj Auto will launch a new, lower-priced version of the Chetak electric scooter today. The new variant will be positioned at the entry level of the Chetak range. It will feature revised styling to distinguish it from existing versions. The feature list will be limited to basic equipment, with fewer features than higher trims. The scooter will compete with electric offerings from TVS Motor Company, Vida and Ather Energy.
New Bajaj Chetak Live Launch And Latest Updates: New Affordable Variant
Bajaj has kept the details of the new Chetak under wraps. It likely that the brand will introduce a new, more affordable version of the electric scooter. This version will sit as the entry-level offering in the Chetak range.
New Bajaj Chetak Live Launch And Latest Updates: Launch Event
Bajaj will launch the new Chetak today in India. The launch event is taking place in Pune. We willl bring you all the latest updates about the new Chetak staright from the event. So stay tuned!