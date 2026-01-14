New Bajaj Chetak Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Features, Range, Colours

Live

New Bajaj Chetak Live Launch And Latest Updates: Bajaj will launch the next-generation Chetak electric scooter today, January 14th 2026, in India. The launch event is happening in Pune and we are going to bring you all the live and latest updates, straight from the event.

Bajaj Auto will launch a new, lower-priced version of the Chetak electric scooter today. The new variant will be positioned at the entry level of the Chetak range. It will feature revised styling to distinguish it from existing versions. The feature list will be limited to basic equipment, with fewer features than higher trims. The scooter will compete with electric offerings from TVS Motor Company, Vida and Ather Energy.

