New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: Price, features, colours and variants
New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: The launch event for the 2026 Renault Duster is scheduled to happen at 6:30 PM. Get real-time updates on price, specs, new design, upgraded cabin, and engine options.
New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: The new Duster returns to India in its third generation. It will get an all-new powertrain, design and a platform as well. Once launched, it will go against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.
Renault is ready to pull the covers off the next-generation Duster for India today, bringing back one of its most recognisable nameplates. The Duster was instrumental in shaping the midsize SUV space when it first arrived, and this new iteration is a vital step in Renault’s plan to rebuild its presence in an SUV-heavy Indian market....Read More
New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: Why the Duster matters?
The original Duster played a big role in making midsize SUVs mainstream in India. Its comeback is crucial for Renault as SUVs continue to dominate the market.
New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: When was Duster first launched in India?
Renault first launched the Duster in India in 2012.
New Renault Duster live launch and latest updates: Where is the launch event happening?
Renault will launch the new Duster in Chennai where the event is taking place. Starting at 6:30 PM, the event will start and interested people can also watch it on YouTube.