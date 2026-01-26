Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: Price, features, colours and variants

    By Paarth Khatri
    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 9:35:40 AM IST

    New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: The launch event for the 2026 Renault Duster is scheduled to happen at 6:30 PM. Get real-time updates on price, specs, new design, upgraded cabin, and engine options.

    Summary

    New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: The new Duster returns to India in its third generation. It will get an all-new powertrain, design and a platform as well. Once launched, it will go against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

    Globally, the Renault Duster is sold as Dacia Duster (pictured above)
    Globally, the Renault Duster is sold as Dacia Duster (pictured above)

    Renault is ready to pull the covers off the next-generation Duster for India today, bringing back one of its most recognisable nameplates. The Duster was instrumental in shaping the midsize SUV space when it first arrived, and this new iteration is a vital step in Renault’s plan to rebuild its presence in an SUV-heavy Indian market.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 26, 2026 9:35:40 AM IST

    New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: Why the Duster matters?

    The original Duster played a big role in making midsize SUVs mainstream in India. Its comeback is crucial for Renault as SUVs continue to dominate the market.

    Jan 26, 2026 9:01:23 AM IST

    New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: When was Duster first launched in India?

    Renault first launched the Duster in India in 2012.

    Check similar cars
    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster₹ 10 Lakhs Onwards
    MG Hector
    MG Hector₹ 11.99 - 18.99 Lakhs
    MG Astor
    MG Astor₹ 9.65 - 15.16 Lakhs
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift₹ 10.59 - 18.69 Lakhs
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate₹ 11 - 16.67 Lakhs
    Jan 26, 2026 8:43:41 AM IST

    New Renault Duster live launch and latest updates: Where is the launch event happening?

    Renault will launch the new Duster in Chennai where the event is taking place. Starting at 6:30 PM, the event will start and interested people can also watch it on YouTube.

    News car bike New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: Price, features, colours and variants
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes