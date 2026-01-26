New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: Price, features, colours and variants

Live

New Renault Duster 2026 live launch and latest updates: The new Duster returns to India in its third generation. It will get an all-new powertrain, design and a platform as well. Once launched, it will go against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Globally, the Renault Duster is sold as Dacia Duster (pictured above)

Renault is ready to pull the covers off the next-generation Duster for India today, bringing back one of its most recognisable nameplates. The Duster was instrumental in shaping the midsize SUV space when it first arrived, and this new iteration is a vital step in Renault’s plan to rebuild its presence in an SUV-heavy Indian market.

