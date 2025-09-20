Royal Enfield brings 350cc lineup to Flipkart

Royal Enfield, a global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment, has announced a strategic partnership with Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, to make its motorcycles more accessible to customers. Royal Enfield recently updated the Meteor 350.

For the first time, Royal Enfield’s complete 350 cc portfolio will be available on an online platform. Starting September 22, 2025, customers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai can purchase models such as the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, and the new Meteor 350 directly through Flipkart.

To enhance affordability, buyers will also have access to flexible payment options on the platform. Additionally, purchases made through Flipkart will be eligible for full GST benefits, further adding to customer value. Delivery and after-sales services will continue to be managed by authorised Royal Enfield dealers in the respective cities, ensuring a seamless ownership experience.

Speaking about the partnership, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. and CEO of Royal Enfield, said the move aligns with the company’s vision of making motorcycling more accessible to a wider audience. “Partnering with Flipkart allows us to meet today’s digital-first customers where they are, requiring a simple, convenient way to explore and purchase their motorcycles online. Currently available in five cities, and more coming soon, we are providing flexibility and convenience in the purchase journey, while ensuring the final handover through our authorised dealer partners keeps the experience personal, seamless, and true to Royal Enfield,” he said.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 updated

Royal Enfield recently updated the Meteor 350 in the Indian market. It now comes with updated colour schemes. In terms of features, there is LED headlamp that is borrowed from other Royal Enfield models. Unfortunately, it is not the brightest unit around. There is also Tripper navigation pod on offer which comes as standard now.

The higher trims, namely Aurora and Supernova, incorporate adjustable levers into their design. Additionally, all variants benefit from enhanced features such as LED turn indicators, a USB Type-C fast-charging port, and an assist-and-slip clutch.