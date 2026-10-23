Simple Wave electric scooter gets 10,000 festive discount

Simple Energy has announced a festive-season discount of ₹10,000 on the Simple Wave 3.7 kW and 5 kW electric scooters with TFT displays. The introductory offer is valid until December 31, 2026, and is available across North and East India, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Simple Wave gets a smooth, rounded design with good road presence.

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With the discount, the Simple Wave 3.7 kW TFT variant is available at an effective ex-showroom price of ₹1,64,999, down from its all-India price of ₹1,74,999. Meanwhile, the Simple Wave 5 kW TFT variant is priced at ₹1,79,999 after the discount, against its listed price of ₹1,89,999.

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The offer is valid from October 1 to December 31, 2026. Interested buyers can avail of the benefit through their nearest Simple Energy touchpoint.

(Also read: Simple Wave first ride review: The family scooter I wanted to like more)

Simple Wave: Key details

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{{^usCountry}} Simple Energy unveiled the Simple Wave electric scooter lineup on September 2, 2026. The family-focused electric scooter range is designed for everyday commuting and is offered in multiple configurations, allowing buyers to choose between different battery capacities, display technologies and connected features. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simple Energy unveiled the Simple Wave electric scooter lineup on September 2, 2026. The family-focused electric scooter range is designed for everyday commuting and is offered in multiple configurations, allowing buyers to choose between different battery capacities, display technologies and connected features. {{/usCountry}}

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The Simple Wave features a 920 mm-long seat and 70 litres of storage capacity. The company says the scooter has been designed with an emphasis on practicality, technology and ergonomics for Indian families.

The lineup comprises three variants and six products, catering to different customer requirements. The ₹10,000 introductory benefit, however, is specifically applicable to the 3.7 kW and 5 kW versions equipped with TFT displays.

The festive offer gives prospective buyers an opportunity to purchase the electric scooter at a reduced price during the ongoing festive season. Customers can contact their nearest Simple Energy touchpoint for more information about the offer and availability in their city, as the terms and conditions would be available with them.

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