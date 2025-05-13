Tata Curvv EV and Tiago EV delivered to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Check details

Tata.ev announced that it has delivered the Tata Curvv EV and Tata Tiago EV to Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's Office) in New Delhi. While the Curvv EV delivered are the Dark Edition ones, the Tiago EV features the teal paint option. Tata.ev delivered new electric vehicles to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The manufacturer shared the news across its different social media channels. In the accompanying caption, the carmaker mentioned that all Tata.ev cars carry over 50 per cent MII (Make In India) content categorizing them as a Class 1 supplier under the Public Procurement Policy.

Tata Curvv EV Dark edition: Specifications

The Curvv EV Dark Edition is available only in the Empowered +A trim, which costs ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with the bigger 55 kWh pack that can support a claimed 502 km of one-charge range. This pack drives a single motor setup that produces 165 bhp and 215 Nm of torque.

The Dark Edition variant offers merely cosmetic updates with the rest of the design for the coupe-SUV being untouched. The Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition is offered in a Carbon Black body color topped by blacked-out bumpers, special badging and dark 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts. The coupe-SUV also stands out further with #DARK badging on the front fenders highlighting its special edition status.

The black theme is also maintained as one enters the cabin, with the interior layout being taken from the regular Curvv EV. The cabin is done in black leatherette with the #DARK lettering being embossed on the headrests. The dashboard, centre console and door trims have all been treated with piano black inserts and blue ambient lighting.

Tata Tiago EV: Specifications

Tata Tiago EV is among the most affordable electric cars in India. This electric hatchback is priced in the range of ₹7.99 lakh to ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The XE MR and XT MR trims can be bought for ₹7.99 lakh and ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The 19.2 kWh battery pack that powers this electric hatchback provides a full range of up to 315 km on a full charge.

The interior of the car features a dual-tone color scheme and the central console has a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel having a lit-up Tata logo. Apart from these, Tata Motors has offered Electronic Stability Control, shark fin antenna, revised driver display and an HD reverse parking camera for the electric hatchback.