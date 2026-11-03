Yamaha pulls out of Qatar MotoGP over Middle East crisis

Yamaha has announced that it will not participate in next weekend's Qatar MotoGP. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, which has won 16 premier-class (500cc / MotoGP) Riders' World Championships and 7 Constructors' / Teams' Championships, has cited the situation in the Middle East as the reason behind this decision.

In a statement issued after the Malaysian MotoGP, Yamaha has said that they would not be taking the risk of going to Qatar. (Getty Images via AFP)

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In a statement issued after Malaysian MotoGP, Yamaha has said that they would not be taking the risk of going to Qatar. "Yamaha has not identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions," the Japanese manufacturer said.

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Yamaha's riders are France's Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 world champion, and Spaniard Alex Rins. Australia's Jack Miller, who rides for the Japanese operation's satellite team Yamaha-Pramac, will have been happy with the decision as he made clear his reluctance to travel to Qatar just before Yamaha issued their statement, reported AFP. Miller reportedly said that he has no desire to go to Qatar. "Just like everyone else. There are 19 out of 22 riders who do not want to go there. I do not think we should ride in those conditions. We have been very clear about our position," added the 31-year-old, who has won four MotoGP races during his career.

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{{^usCountry}} The MotoGP Group reportedly said it was disappointed by the decision and said that Yamaha's non-participation also carries sporting implications. "While we recognise the team is subject to a broader corporate policy restricting travel to the Middle East, we do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders," it reportedly said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MotoGP Group reportedly said it was disappointed by the decision and said that Yamaha's non-participation also carries sporting implications. "While we recognise the team is subject to a broader corporate policy restricting travel to the Middle East, we do not believe this decision reflects the extensive assurances provided to all championship stakeholders," it reportedly said. {{/usCountry}}

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MotoGP also reportedly said that it is in talks with Qatari organisers and safety advisers had not flagged any reasons to change plans for the event. "We communicated that position, together with the latest available information, to all manufacturers and teams today and welcome the confirmation from the remainder of the grid that they will compete in Qatar, and we thank them for that commitment," the MotoGP Group said.

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In this season, starting with the Qatar race, there are just three races left in the MotoGP calendar. Ducati's reigning seven-time world champion Marc Marquez won the race at Sepang and could clinch the title in Doha.