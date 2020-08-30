e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 28-year-old ends life in Mohali, wife booked

28-year-old ends life in Mohali, wife booked

The victim’s father blamed his daughter-in-law for harassing his son and forcing him son to take the extreme step.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 30, 2020 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Mohali
(Representative Image/HT )
         

A 28-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house in Dhakoli here on Sunday, police said. The victim’s wife has been booked for abetment.

The incident took place around 9am while the victim’s wife was at work. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.

The victim’s father blamed his daughter-in-law for harassing his son and forcing him son to take the extreme step. The couple had got married in November 2019.

Investigating officer Dharampal Singh said the victim’s wife had been booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

