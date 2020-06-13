e-paper
3.4mm rain cools down Chandigarh

Brings down the maximum temperature from 37.8 degrees Celsius to 29.2 degrees Celsius for a short while.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A fruit vendor braving the rain in Chandigarh on Saturday.
A fruit vendor braving the rain in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
         

The 3.4mm rain on Saturday afternoon brought down the maximum temperature from 37.8 degrees Celsius to 29.2 degrees Celsius for a short while.

However, as the rain lasted for only around an hour, the temperature returned to a high of 34.4 degrees around 5.30pm.

Sunday onwards, the weather is expected to remain dry.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “A western disturbance was active in the region and wind up to 40km/h was blowing in the city. However, it is unlikely to affect the region from Sunday onwards and dry weather will follow.”

With this, IMD officials said, the temperature is likely to cross 40 degrees in the coming days.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature went down to 37.8 degrees from Friday’s 39.6 degrees. The minimum temperature saw only a slight change from 29.8 degrees to 29.2 degrees.

In the next three days, the maximum and minimum temperature will remain around 40 degrees and 29 degrees, respectively.

