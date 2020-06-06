e-paper
46-year-old PO arrested for stealing copper transformers in Chandigarh

Police said Jha was an alcoholic and an habitual offender who used to steal government properties.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
A junior engineer in his complaint said that he was conducting inspections of the traffic light point in Sector 21/22, Chandigarh, that was not in working order.
A 46-year-old proclaimed offender (PO) was arrested for stealing copper transformers from the traffic light of Sector 21/22 here, the police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Arjun Jha of Madhubani in Bihar, who was staying with his sister in Manimajra. Police said Jha was an alcoholic and an habitual offender who used to steal government properties.

Junior engineer Balinder Kumar in his complaint said that he was conducting inspections of the traffic light point in Sector 21/22 that was not in working order. During the checking of CCTV footage of May 30, he spotted a person stealing a small copper transformer that was installed at the light points. A case in this regard was registered on June 4.

Police said that Jha was arrested near the petrol pump in Sector 21 and two small copper transformers were recovered from his possession.

Jha is involved in eight cases registered in various police stations in Chandigarh, declared a PO in three cases and convicted for stealing iron grills in two cases.

