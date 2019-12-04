e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Alma Mater: Focus on morals at Tagore school

My school, Tagore Model School, is my second home where I spend most of my time. It prepares me to face the challenges of the world and motivates me to do better in life.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:08 IST
Lakhan Thakur
Lakhan Thakur
Hindustan Times
Tagore Model School.
Tagore Model School. (HT )
         

Education is an essential part of everyone’s life. We are nothing without knowledge and education distinguishes us from animals. School shapes and moulds the personality of a child.

My school, Tagore Model School, is my second home where I spend most of my time. It prepares me to face the challenges of the world and motivates me to do better in life.

My school strikes the perfect balance between modern education and traditional values. The building of my school never fails to mesmerize me with its beauty.

However, its vintage architecture does not mean that it is outdated. It is a well-equipped school with all the contemporary gadgets.

I see my school as a lighthouse of education, spreading knowledge and instilling moral values. In comparison to other schools, the focus is not on academic performance only, but also on the overall development of students. Various extra-curricular activities are organised to hone the skills and talent of children.

At Tagore Model School, I developed my artistic skills which were further honed by my teachers. Subsequently, it led me to participate in inter-school competitions wherein I won various awards.

One of the main reasons why I love my school is that it does not measure everyone on the same scale.

Our staff gives time to each child to grow at his or her own pace which instils confidence in them.

Rote learning is discouraged at my school. Understanding the concepts is more important than getting marks.

Hence, there is no concept of awarding positions to students in class.

The lessons I learnt are very valuable and I will always be thankful for them. The power of sharing and sympathy was taught to me by my teachers. Most importantly, the school taught me how to face failures with grace and never give up on my ambitions, no matter what happens in life.

I will always be indebted to my school for shaping my personality and teaching me invaluable lessons.

It has given me friends for life and teachers that I will always look up to. I aspire to carry on the values imbibed by my school to do well in life.

(Author Lakhan Thakur is a Class 9 student of Tagore Model School, Amritsar. Views expressed here are personal.)

tags
top news
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Shiv Sena spots a conspiracy in PM Modi’s ‘offer’ to Sharad Pawar
Shiv Sena spots a conspiracy in PM Modi’s ‘offer’ to Sharad Pawar
62-yr-old Delhi doctor shoots woman dead over affair, then kills himself: Cops
62-yr-old Delhi doctor shoots woman dead over affair, then kills himself: Cops
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News