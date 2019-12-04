Alma Mater: Focus on morals at Tagore school

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:08 IST

Education is an essential part of everyone’s life. We are nothing without knowledge and education distinguishes us from animals. School shapes and moulds the personality of a child.

My school, Tagore Model School, is my second home where I spend most of my time. It prepares me to face the challenges of the world and motivates me to do better in life.

My school strikes the perfect balance between modern education and traditional values. The building of my school never fails to mesmerize me with its beauty.

However, its vintage architecture does not mean that it is outdated. It is a well-equipped school with all the contemporary gadgets.

I see my school as a lighthouse of education, spreading knowledge and instilling moral values. In comparison to other schools, the focus is not on academic performance only, but also on the overall development of students. Various extra-curricular activities are organised to hone the skills and talent of children.

At Tagore Model School, I developed my artistic skills which were further honed by my teachers. Subsequently, it led me to participate in inter-school competitions wherein I won various awards.

One of the main reasons why I love my school is that it does not measure everyone on the same scale.

Our staff gives time to each child to grow at his or her own pace which instils confidence in them.

Rote learning is discouraged at my school. Understanding the concepts is more important than getting marks.

Hence, there is no concept of awarding positions to students in class.

The lessons I learnt are very valuable and I will always be thankful for them. The power of sharing and sympathy was taught to me by my teachers. Most importantly, the school taught me how to face failures with grace and never give up on my ambitions, no matter what happens in life.

I will always be indebted to my school for shaping my personality and teaching me invaluable lessons.

It has given me friends for life and teachers that I will always look up to. I aspire to carry on the values imbibed by my school to do well in life.

(Author Lakhan Thakur is a Class 9 student of Tagore Model School, Amritsar. Views expressed here are personal.)