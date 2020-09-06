e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh administration to install water quality monitoring station at N-choe

Chandigarh administration to install water quality monitoring station at N-choe

The monitoring stations are being installed on the directions of the National Green Tribunal

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

For real-time monitoring of the pollution levels in the N-choe, the UT administration will be installing a water quality monitoring station on the seasonal rivulet.

“The monitoring stations are being installed on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had earlier instructed the administration to check pollution in the N-Choe, particularly, to stop the discharge of sewage into it,” said a UT official.

Even though the administration claims to have closed all sewage outlets except one point, the monitoring station will keep a tab if any such effluent is discharged in the choe. “In such cases, the department concerned will get live updates if the pollution increases over the permissible levels. The entire process will be monitored online,” the official said.

The system will monitor, the pH value, BOD and COD of water. “The station will be installed at the choe near the Mohali border because when water enters there from Chandigarh, it will ensure that water does not get contaminated,” the official said.

The N-choe passes through several gardens in the city and is flooded during the rainy season. It enters Kajheri, Mohali after passing through Leisure Valley.

In the past, NGT had appointed inspection committees that found N-choe water to be contaminated.

“The monitoring station will also be beneficial for the people coming to the gardens here, because if the water of N-Choe is contaminated, then the department will be able to make efforts to improve it immediately after getting information. Around ₹2 lakh will be spent on the station.

top news
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In