Chandigarh school events: Sufi dance performed at DC Model School

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:08 IST

DC Model Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, organised its annual extravaganza ‘mere sapno ka bharat’ on Tuesday.

Students of classes 6, 7 and 8 took part in the event. Squadron Leader KS Vashisht and Shanta Vashisht were the chief guests. The function commenced with the lamp-lighting ceremony and tributes were paid to the founder of the school. Children presented a dance and spread the message of ‘atithi devo bhava’. A play was staged by students on the theme ‘patriotism’. Another highlight of the show was a classical sufi dance.

Annual Day celebrations

Aanchal International School, Sector 41-D, celebrated its annual day ‘Xpressions 2019’ at the auditorium of Shivalik Public School, Mohali.

Justice MMS Bedi (retd), chairman of Punjab value added tax (VAT) tribunal, was the chief guest. School captain Tejbir Singh and vice-captain Kashvi Kalra welcomed the guests.

The principal read the annual school report which highlighted the achievements of the students.

Children presented a mime on female foeticide and a dance on festivals.

Indian Culture highlighted at DC Montessori School

DC Montessori Senior Secondary Smart School, Manimajra, celebrated its annual day. Anubhav, radio jockey, 93.5 Red FM, was the chief guest.

The programme began with the lamp-lighting ceremony. Squadron Leader KS Vashisht, president of DCM Group of Schools; director Bharat B Gupta; and principal Usha Gupta were also present at the occasion.

Students presented dances and musical acts on the theme of ‘diversity of Indian culture’.

Prize distribution ceremony

Moti Ram Arya Modern Public School, Sector 7, celebrated its annual prize distribution function ‘navras – jeevan ke rang, dharti ke sang’.

The theme of the event revolved around human emotions.

Sushil Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate, Panchkula; and Anil Mahajan, president of JB Charitable Trust, were the chief guests. They appreciated the talent showcased by the students.

Principal Neetu Arora presented the annual report and highlighted the school’s progress in academic and co-curricular activities.