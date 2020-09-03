Chandigarh tricity area logs over 500 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 02:19 IST

The number of Covid-19 cases in the tricity crossed the 500 mark for the second consecutive day with 534 new infections on Wednesday.

As many as six people also succumbed to the virus – four in Mohali and two in Chandigarh.

Among the fresh infections, Chandigarh led with 239, followed by Mohali with 160 and Panchkula with 135 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in the three cities has climbed to 11,426, of which 4,869 remain active, while the death toll stands at 171.

239 TEST POSITIVE, TWO DEAD IN UT

With 239 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the active cases in Chandigarh crossed the 2,000 mark for the first time.

The day also witnessed two Covid-19 deaths, taking the toll to 59.

The case tally now stands at 4,789, of which 2,670 patients have recovered and 2,060 cases remain active.

Among the deceased was a 27-year-old man from Sector 44. A patient of diabetic ketoacidosis, he died at GMCH, Sector 32.

A 75-year-old man, resident of Sector 23, who had a history of hypertension, also died at GMCH, Sector 32, following respiratory failure.

Manimajra largest Covid hotspot

Manimajra has emerged as the largest Covid hotspot in the city with 170 active cases, followed by Hallomajra with 74 cases and Ram Darbar with 69 cases.

There are 360 confirmed cases in Manimajra, which is the highest in Chandigarh. The total cases at Manimajra have also surpassed Bapu Dham Colony’s cumulative number of infections – 304.

Bapu Dham Colony that was once the largest Covid hotspot has only 13 active infections now.

MOHALI’S CASES SURPASS 4,000 MARK, TOLL RISES TO 89 WITH FOUR DEATHS

The district’s Covid-19 tally breached the 4,000 mark on Wednesday with 160 new cases.

Its Covid toll also rose to 89 with the virus claiming the lives of four residents.

The deceased include a 20-year-old woman, who was suffering from high fever and vomiting, and admitted at GMCH, Sector 32, and a 49-year-old man from Dera Bassi. He was suffering from a kidney ailment and admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

A 45-year-old woman, suffering from cancer, and a 58-year-old Phase-10 woman, who had hypertension and diabetes, died at Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said while three patients had comorbidities, the 20-year-old woman had high fever for a week. Their cremation was done as per protocol, he said.

Among the 160 fresh cases, 55 are from Mohali city, 33 from Dhakoli, 31 from Gharuan, 29 from Kharar, six from Dera Bassi, five from Boothgarh, which includes Kurali, and one from Lalru.

Mohali now has 4,093 cases, including 1,822 active cases and 2,182 recoveries. As many as 43 patients were discharged on Wednesday.

135 FOUND INFECTED IN PANCHKULA

Panchkula As many 135 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the district count to 2,544.

Most of the new infections were reported from Pinjore, Raipur Rani, Kalka, Mansa Devi Complex-4 and Morni.

Badhour, Bagwali, Chandikotla, Devi Nagar, Garhi Kotaha, Hangola, Indira Colony, Manakpur, Nanakpur, Morni, Rattatibbi, Surajpur and various sectors of Panchkula city also added new cases to the tally.

Among the total cases, Panchkula has 990 active cases, with 1,531 people being discharged and 23 succumbing to the virus.