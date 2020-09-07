e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid: Mohali crosses 5K mark, 83% cases since August

Covid: Mohali crosses 5K mark, 83% cases since August

The case tally now stands at 5,106 after 224 people tested positive on Monday

chandigarh Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:19 IST
A drive-through sample collection facility for Covid testing at the Kharar civil hospital in Mohali. It opens at 11am for anyone with mild or moderate symptoms.
A drive-through sample collection facility for Covid testing at the Kharar civil hospital in Mohali. It opens at 11am for anyone with mild or moderate symptoms.
         

Covid-19 count in Mohali district crossed the 5,000 mark on Monday, with 83% of the infections reported since the beginning of August. Also, the toll rose to 113 with six more deaths. As many as 87% casualties too have been reported since August 1, while the toll this month has reached 34 in just a week.

The case tally now stands at 5,106 after 224 people tested positive on Monday. The number of active cases stands at 2,358, as 117 patients were discharged, which also took the number of those cured to 2,635. Recovery rate in the district has reached 51.6%, a decline of 7.5% since August 1.

“In the wake of spike in cases, we have increased sampling twofold,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan. “Earlier, it was around 350 per day, and has been accelerated to about 850-1,100 samples daily. Flu corners have been strengthened with additional teams working on rotation.”

Dayalan said that in order to match sampling pace, the corresponding testing has also been doubled. “As against the earlier 400 tests per day, now on an average about 850 tests are being done daily,” he said.

In fact, Mohali is well ahead of Punjab in tests conducted per million of population (see box).

3 senior citizens among 6 casualties

Those who lost their life on Monday included three senior citizens: a woman, aged 70, from Phase 4 who also had hypertension, besides a 71-year-old man from Sector 71 and a 81-year-old man, also from Mohali city, both of whom were suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

A 57-year-old man from Sector 78 and a 58-year-old woman from Jawaharpur, both with comorbidities, also succumbed. A woman, aged 33, who was hospitalised with high fever was the sixth fatality.

Among the fresh cases, 82 were reported from Mohali city, followed by 67 from Dhakoli, 28 from Gharuan, 27 from Kharar and 16 from Dera Bassi.

