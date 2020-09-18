e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid snuffs out 10 more lives in Chandigarh tricity

Covid snuffs out 10 more lives in Chandigarh tricity

As many as 754 fresh cases also surfaced, with Mohali recording the maximum 337, followed by 260 in Chandigarh and 157 in Panchkula

chandigarh Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 15-year-old girl from Chandigarh was among 10 people whose death was confirmed due to Covid-19 in the tricity on Friday. As many as 754 fresh cases also surfaced, with Mohali recording the maximum 337.

Chandigarh reported four deaths, which took its toll to 110. With 260 new cases, the tally has climbed to 9,506, of which 2,978 remain active.

The girl who died was from Sector 52 and was “a case of sepsis”. Other decease have been identified as two women, aged 60 and 71, from Sectors 43 and 30, respectively, and a 70-year-old man from Sector 46.

Meanwhile, 353 patients were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 6,415.

Mohali recorded three deaths and 337 fresh cases. The total stands at 7,989, of which 2,538 cases are active, while the death toll has reached 155 in the district.

As many as 5,296 people have recovered, 277 of whom were discharged on Friday.

Those who died have been identified as two women, aged 52 and 60, from Dera Bassi and Motamajra, respectively, and a 54-year-old man from Phase 7.

The fresh cases include 125 from Mohali city, 70 from Gharuan, 52 from Kharar and 50 from Dhakoli.

Three deaths were reported in Panchkula district, while 157 people tested positive.

Those dead include two men, aged 55 and 73, from Sector 26 and Raipur Rani, respectively, and a 68-year-old woman from Sector 2.

The total has reached 4,765, of which 1,222 are active, as 3,486 have been cured while 57 have died.

top news
Russia’s R-Pharm secures approval of coronavir for outpatients
Russia’s R-Pharm secures approval of coronavir for outpatients
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In