Covid snuffs out 10 more lives in Chandigarh tricity

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:34 IST

A 15-year-old girl from Chandigarh was among 10 people whose death was confirmed due to Covid-19 in the tricity on Friday. As many as 754 fresh cases also surfaced, with Mohali recording the maximum 337.

Chandigarh reported four deaths, which took its toll to 110. With 260 new cases, the tally has climbed to 9,506, of which 2,978 remain active.

The girl who died was from Sector 52 and was “a case of sepsis”. Other decease have been identified as two women, aged 60 and 71, from Sectors 43 and 30, respectively, and a 70-year-old man from Sector 46.

Meanwhile, 353 patients were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 6,415.

Mohali recorded three deaths and 337 fresh cases. The total stands at 7,989, of which 2,538 cases are active, while the death toll has reached 155 in the district.

As many as 5,296 people have recovered, 277 of whom were discharged on Friday.

Those who died have been identified as two women, aged 52 and 60, from Dera Bassi and Motamajra, respectively, and a 54-year-old man from Phase 7.

The fresh cases include 125 from Mohali city, 70 from Gharuan, 52 from Kharar and 50 from Dhakoli.

Three deaths were reported in Panchkula district, while 157 people tested positive.

Those dead include two men, aged 55 and 73, from Sector 26 and Raipur Rani, respectively, and a 68-year-old woman from Sector 2.

The total has reached 4,765, of which 1,222 are active, as 3,486 have been cured while 57 have died.