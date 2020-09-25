Dentist killed in scooter-SUV collision in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

chandigarh

A 26-year-old dentist was killed after an SUV hit his scooter at the Aroma light point in Sector 22 on Thursday morning.

The car driver, Kompal Budhiraja, 40, resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh, fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. She was arrested later.

The deceased, Vishal Kapila, hailed from Una in Himachal Pradesh, and was living in Phase 3, Mohali. He worked as a dentist at a private clinic.

Vishal Kapila, the deceased.

Police said he was on his way from Mohali to the Sector-17 IBST on his Honda Activa around 7.30pm. When he reached the Aroma light point, a Maruti Vitara Brezza, being driven by Budhiraja, hit him from the side. She was commuting from Sector 21 to Sector 22, where her family runs a shop, Anmol Watches.

The traffic lights were not functional when the accident took place, and only the blinkers were on.

The SUV that hit the victim’s scooter was impounded by the police. ( Keshav Singh/HT )

Police rushed an injured Vishal to the Sector 22 civil hospital, where doctors referred him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. But, he died during treatment. His helmet was recovered from the accident spot and Budhiraja’s abandoned vehicle was impounded.

She was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and later bailed out. The deceased’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy.