Dhariwal shooting: Day after, cops get no lead on firing at Sena leader, trader

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:03 IST

A day after two unidentified youths opened fire at Shiv Sena (Hindustan Northern India) youth wing president Honey Mahajan and Ashok Kumar (23), a trader, in the Dhariwal area of Gurdaspur district, leaving the latter dead, police got no leads on the shooting incident on Tuesday.

Dhariwal deputy superintendent of police (rural) Manjit Singh said they were investigating the incident thoroughly but have got no clue as of now. Honey Mahajan was provided police security which was withdrawn a few months ago, the DSP added.

Second operation was being conducted on Mahajan on Tuesday by doctors at a government hospital in Amritsar to remove bullets from his legs after they successfully conducted a surgery on him.

Ashok Kumar’s body was cremated in Dhariwal with a large number of right-wing leaders from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Dinanagar and Gurdaspur in attendance.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena (Hindustan) leaders and workers staged a dharna and blocked traffic on the GT Road at Dadwan Chowk in Dhariwal from 12 noon to 3pm.

The dharna was lifted after Gurdaspur additional deputy commissioner (development) Tejinderpal Singh Sandhu promised that he will take up their demands, including ₹20 lakh compensation to the bereaved family, a government job to a family member and treatment of Honey Mahajan at government expenses, with Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Ashok is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

All shops and other commercial outlets remained shut down for the day in Dhariwal town as part of a bandh to protest against the attack.

Two men with their faces covered opened firing with two pistols at Mahajan, who was sitting in the adjoining karyana shop of Ashok Kumar on Dadwan Road in Dhariwal.