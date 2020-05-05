e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Handwara martyr major Anuj Sood cremated in Chandigarh

Handwara martyr major Anuj Sood cremated in Chandigarh

Major Sood was one of the five personnel killed in action during an encounter with militants in Handwara area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

chandigarh Updated: May 05, 2020 13:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Sood’s mortal remains, wrapped in tricolour, had arrived in Chandigarh on Monday evening.
Sood’s mortal remains, wrapped in tricolour, had arrived in Chandigarh on Monday evening.(Twitter )
         

The mortal remains of major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an anti-terror operation in north Kashmir, were consigned to flames with full military honours at the Manimajra cremation ground on Tuesday.

He was one of the five personnel killed in action during an encounter with militants in Handwara area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

Sood’s mortal remains, wrapped in tricolour, had arrived in Chandigarh on Monday evening. They were taken to the cremation from his residence in Amravati Enclave in Panchkula on Tuesday.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, only a limited number of senior army officers and major Sood’s family members, including his wife Aakriti, father brigadier Chandrakant Sood (retd), sister Harshita, who is also an army officer, mother, in-laws and some close relatives were present during the cremation.

The officer was given a gun salute and his pyre was lit by his father.

Lt Gen GS Sangha, chief of staff, western command, paid him tribute on behalf of the army.

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and commissioner of police Saurabh Singh also paid their respects.

top news
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Delhi revises VAT rate to 30% on fuels making diesel and petrol costlier
Delhi revises VAT rate to 30% on fuels making diesel and petrol costlier
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’
Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’
UK new car sales fall to levels last seen in post World War II months
UK new car sales fall to levels last seen in post World War II months
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news