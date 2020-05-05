Handwara martyr major Anuj Sood cremated in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 05, 2020 13:59 IST

The mortal remains of major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an anti-terror operation in north Kashmir, were consigned to flames with full military honours at the Manimajra cremation ground on Tuesday.

He was one of the five personnel killed in action during an encounter with militants in Handwara area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

Sood’s mortal remains, wrapped in tricolour, had arrived in Chandigarh on Monday evening. They were taken to the cremation from his residence in Amravati Enclave in Panchkula on Tuesday.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, only a limited number of senior army officers and major Sood’s family members, including his wife Aakriti, father brigadier Chandrakant Sood (retd), sister Harshita, who is also an army officer, mother, in-laws and some close relatives were present during the cremation.

The officer was given a gun salute and his pyre was lit by his father.

Lt Gen GS Sangha, chief of staff, western command, paid him tribute on behalf of the army.

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and commissioner of police Saurabh Singh also paid their respects.