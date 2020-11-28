e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt mulls free android tablets for government school students

Haryana govt mulls free android tablets for government school students

The tablet device will be distributed on the lines of library scheme under which they will be the property of government.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative image)
         

The Haryana government is planning to provide free android tablets to students of government schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic. An official spokesman said the plan to provide devices to students of classes 8,9, 10, 11 and 12 of government schools belonging to all categories is under consideration of the state government. This will help students take advantage of digital education, the spokesman said.

The tablet device will be distributed on the lines of library scheme under which they will be the property of government. The device will be issued to the students and they will have to return it after passing Class 12.

The device will have different types of pre-loaded content such as tests, videos and other materials as well as digital books, which will be as per the courses of government schools. This will not only facilitate studying different topics at home but students will be able to receive online education and take online exams as well, the spokesman said.

