Haryana plans law on organised crime

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana will introduce a bill to check organised crime in the state in the assembly session starting August 2.

The Haryana Control of Organised Crime (HCOC) Bill is being drafted on the lines of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan, had in September 2008 upheld the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra law.

Quoting the Maharashtra law, police officials said existing laws were found to be inadequate to curb the menace of organised crime in Haryana. So, the state government had decided to enact a special law with stringent and deterrent provisions, including the power to intercept wire, electronic or oral communication to control the menace of the organised crime, they said, asking not to be identified.

Justifying the proposal to enact the law, officials said organised crime was fuelled by illegal wealth generated by contract killings, extortion, smuggling of contraband, illegal narcotics trade, kidnapping for ransom, collection of protection money and money laundering.

“The illegal wealth and black money generated by organised crime syndicates is huge and has serious adverse effects on the economy. Organised crime syndicates make common cause with terrorist gangs and foster narco-terrorism that extends beyond national boundaries,’’ said a senior police official.

Delhi, which adopted the Maharashtra law after seeing its success, has not been able to secure many convictions. Till May 2018, Delhi Police could only secure one conviction in 57 cases it registered under MCOCA.

Legal experts said a clause in MCOCA, which provides for punishment for a public servant if he intentionally avoids abstains from taking lawful measures under the Act, could prove a deterrent in case registration.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 07:36 IST