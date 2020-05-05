e-paper
Hizb militant held in Doda, arms, ammo recovered

One pistol and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession, a senior police officer said.

chandigarh Updated: May 05, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation arrested Tanveer Ahmer Malik, an over ground worker (OGW) of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, from Tantna village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation arrested Tanveer Ahmer Malik, an over ground worker (OGW) of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, from Tantna village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.(PTI)
         

Security forces on Tuesday nabbed a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in J&K’s Doda district.

“Rashtriya Rifles, 33 Battalion of the CRPF and SOG Doda, in a joint operation, arrested Tanveer Ahmed, 27, of Gundana’s Sheikhpura village this morning,” said a senior police officer.

“One pistol and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession. Initial interrogation revealed that he was previously associated with Haroon (terrorist of the same outfit, who was killed in January) and at present, with Tahir of Pulwama and Masood of Doda (both Hizbul terrorists active in Doda),” the officer added.

There has been a sudden spurt in terror attacks and infiltration bids in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least three CRPF men were killed on Monday evening after terrorists attacked a party in Handwara town of Kupwara district.

Two days before that, a colonel, a major, two soldiers and a police sub-inspector were killed in action in Handwara.

Security forces had on April 17 eliminated two Hizbul terrorists, who had hacked a special police officer to death and critically injured another on April 13 in Dachhan area of Kishtwar.

On April 6, five commandos belonging to elite Special Forces lost their lives along the Line of Control in Keran sector in an intense close-quarter fight with as many terrorists, who had infiltrated into India.

