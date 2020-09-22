HP University offers direct admission in PhD programmes

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 16:54 IST

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is offering direct admissions in Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes for 2020-21 in 22 departments with 66 seats through online applications.

The last date of submission of forms is October 3, 2020.

Eligible candidates are required to have a master’s or a professional degree declared equal to it by a corresponding statutory regulatory body with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the University Grants Commission (UGC)-7 point scale or an equivalent degree from a foreign educational institution accredited by the Assessment and Accreditation Agency.

Candidates also should have qualified UGC NET (junior research fellow or JRF), UGC-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (JRF) INSPIRE, Rajiv Gandhi Fellowship/ Maulana Azad Fellowship/ Awardees of Teacher/Fellowship/ Sponsored by Indian Council of Social Science Research, Department of Biotechnology-JRF, Indian Council of Medical Research or any other department of the government of India.

A notification regarding this has also been issued by the university.

A relaxation of 5% marks may be allowed for ST/SC candidates, differently abled and other categories.

In case seats remain vacant, then an entrance examination will be conducted for admission in the PhD programmes in December 2020 and notification to this effect will be issued subsequently. It will also be available on the university’s official website.

Only in-service teachers of HPU or colleges affiliated to the university and disabled students can apply for one supernumerary seat in all the departments.