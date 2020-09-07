Illegal construction on panchayat land: HC asks Mohali SSP for report

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:59 IST

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked for a report from the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) on a Mullanpur resident’s complaint that no action is being taken to stop illegal construction on panchayat land. Surprisingly, the land is located close to a police station and the local administration has been informed about the matter.

The high court was hearing Satnam Singh Sarpanch, who alleged that a person named Sultan was illegally carrying out the construction and that he (Satnam) being sarpanch had complained about it to the local administration.

He also said he was being threatened by Sultan for taking up the matter.

The high court was informed that the Mohali deputy director and special collector (panchayati lands) had acted on Satnam Singh’s complaint on August 20 and restrained Sultan from carrying out work. However, as he did not pay heed to the order, the sarpanch complained to the SSP on August 21 and on August 27, photographs were taken of the site as proof that work had not stopped.

The site in question lay adjacent to the Mullanpur-2 police station but officials there have not taken any action despite being informed about the matter.

While posting the matter for September 11, the high court bench of justice AG Masih sought a response from the authorities with status and action taken reports from the SSP on the August 21 complaint.