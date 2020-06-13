Liquor vend auction starts from June 15 in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:26 IST

Initiating the process of allotment of liquor vends in Chandigarh under the Excise Policy 2020-2021, the UT administration on Friday announced that e-tendering for the vends will start from 10am on June 15 and bids will open on June 23.

The new policy will come into effect from July 1 and continue to be in operation till March 31, 2021.

There will be 94 licensing units across the city and e-tenders will be invited individually for all of them.

The retail sale vends will be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting equal to or above the reserve price of the licensing unit.

In case more than one bid quoting the same highest price is received, the allotment shall be determined by draw of lots among bidders quoting the same highest price.

The detailed procedure for e-tenders and submission of participation fee and earnest money, in accordance with the new excise policy, is available on the official website of the department, www.etdut.gov.in/exciseonline as well as in the excise office of the department.